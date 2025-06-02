“He’s taking PR lessons from Josh Allen” - NFL fans react as Joe Burrow takes blame for Bengals missing playoffs

Cincinnati star quarterback Joe Burrow is taking the bullets for his team’s lack of success in 2024. He failed to take the Bengals to the playoffs, and the former No. 1 pick is putting the blame squarely on himself.
“If I had played even better, we wouldn’t have been in that spot that we were in,” Burrow said on Monday, via Bengals.com.
Some fans on X compared his statement to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
“He’s taking PR lessons from Josh Allen I see,” a fan tweeted.
“He’s saying all the right things, but everyone, including Joe Burrow, know why they missed the playoffs,” one fan wrote.
“People will say great accountability, but in reality, it papers over cracks & excuses the inability of the FO to build even a pass bk online entering year 6. If the season fails, imo it will be the oline that fails at a key moment when put under maximum duress,” another fan wrote.
Allen has often apologized for the Bills’ shortcomings, failing to make the Super Bowl despite not missing the playoffs. They have also lost numerous times to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.
In January, he took the blame for a Dalton Kincaid drop in the AFC championship game.
“I got to be better for him," Allen said. "I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise.”
While some commended the Burrow for taking the blame, many believe one key area is the reason the team hasn't made the playoffs in two straight seasons.
“The right mentality for a player. He can’t control the defense, so it’s not helpful for him to comment on. He can control his own performance, so he will try to make it better,” a fan tweeted.
“Couldnt have been your lousy defense!” another fan wrote.
“Didn’t realize he also played on defense,” one fan commented.
The Bengals were 25th in yards allowed per game in 2024 (348.3) and finished in that same position for team sacks (36).
Joe Burrow could get some help on the O-line
While many have suggested that the Cincinnati Bengals' defense is to blame, Joe Burrow could be getting some blocking assistance soon.
The Sporting News reported on Sunday that Wayne Morris may join the team via a trade with the reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Morris started 11 games last season, allowing five sacks and 35 quarterback pressures.
In 2024, Burrow was sacked 48 times, the second-highest in his NFL career, and only three fewer than in 2021 when he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl.
