"He's too talented not to take a chance" - Browns insider urges team to draft Jalen Milroe and create Lamar Jackson-esque offense

Jalen Milroe is considered one of the top quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback also flaunted his speed at Alabama's pro day, completing the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.37 seconds.
Now, Cleveland Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot has outlined Milroe's potential, suggesting that the team might look to draft the Tide star, comparing him to Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.
"If the Browns draft Hunter, they should also try to land Milroe, even if they have to trade back into the first round to get him," Cabot wrote for cleveland.com.
"Milroe is too talented not to take a chance on him in the second half of the first round. He has 4.37 speed (40-yard dash) and would top Lamar Jackson as the fastest quarterback in the NFL. With athletes such as Hunter and Milroe on the unit, the Browns would become dangerous overnight."
Cabot added:
"The Browns would have to fully commit to the Milroe dual-threat bit like the Ravens have done, but they’re prepared to do that. They already have his former Alabama OC Tommy Rees in that capacity here, so they’re ahead of the game. They know the ins-and-outs of Milroe, and are well aware of his enormous upside."
The Ravens drafted Jackson in the first round in 2018. He has gone on to earn four Pro Bowl honors and two MVP awards ever since.
Along with his incredible arm, Jackson is excellent with his running game. Jalen Milroe has similar traits and rushed for 32 touchdowns in his final two years at Alabama.
Cleveland Browns GM believes Jalen Milroe could be the only QB quicker than Lamar Jackson
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised Jalen Milroe's athleticism and speed during a news conference on Thursday. He also suggested that the Tide star might be the only QB quicker than Jackson, who reportedly did his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at Louisville's "Speed Day" in 2017.
“He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar [Jackson]. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please,” Berry said. “[Milroe has] rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm.
"And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have.”
The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the first round and the No. 33 pick in the second round. While Cleveland is linked with Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter in the first round, the team could look to take Milroe in the second round.
