"He's thinking about how sh*tty his OLine is": NFL fans speculate as Joe Burrow gets spotted taking a stroll alone around Beverly Park

Joe Burrow appears to be spending time away from the gridiron this offseason. In a video that went viral on social media on Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was spotted taking a stroll by himself on a street in Beverly Hills, LA.
When fans caught a glimpse of Burrow walking alone, it sparked concerns that he looked rejected. Some speculated that it was down to Burrow's teammates.
"He thinking about how sh*tty his OLine is," one tweeted.
"Bro hasn't played football since early January because his team sucks. Give him some time," another added.
"5 years playing with a bull sh*t o line and defense sometimes would make me mad too," a third commented.
Others had different theories.
"He’s probably just deep in thought, honestly," one wrote.
"Bro is just walking and listening to music," another commented.
"Maybe he’s sad because people are filming him just walking around and posting it online," a user tweeted.
Burrow has a few more weeks of free time before returning to the Bengals' training camp on July 21. He will be entering his sixth year with the team in the 2025 season.
However, many have urged the Bengals to reinforce their offensive line in the past few years to give Burrow some more protection.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was harassed by Browns fans in viral video before his security stepped in
Earlier this week, a video of a Cleveland Browns fan harassing Joe Burrow on a street went viral on social media.
Footage showed the fan shouting, "The Browns own you," when Burrow was walking by with his entourage. The QB's security then intervened and shoved the fan's phone away.
Despite the fan's chant, Burrow looked calm and continued down his path.
Notably, Burrow has a 3-5 record against the Browns. However, he will be aiming to improve on that record in Week 1, when the Bengals travel to face Cleveland on Sept. 7.
