“He’s not a total sociopath” – Henry Ruggs III’s PTSD finding has fans softening stance on ex-Raiders WR

Henry Ruggs was sentenced to prison for up to 10 years for felony DUI conviction which resulted in a woman's life. His speeding crash killed her and her dog and is now going to cost him potentially a decade behind bars. It was recently revealed that he underwent PTSD treatment for a month following the crash.

This indicates that Ruggs struggled with what he had done and what had transpired as a result of his terrible mistake. For a while, it seemed as if Ruggs was insensitive about the issue or was trying to put it past him.

This report, however, seems to indicate that he had serious guilt over it and that he suffered from PTSD and had to seek help. This has NFL fans reconsidering how they feel about the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver.

At first, Ruggs was seen as a pure villain. He did something unforgivable that cost Tina Tintor her life and there is no undoing that. He got drunk and drove a car at impossible speeds. He's lucky to even be alive after the crash.

However, upon learning that Ruggs had to go to therapy after suffering from a very real disorder, many NFL fans are more understanding now. None of it changes what happens, but it's a relief for them to know that the former wide receiver had to seek help after doing what he did.

What happened with Henry Ruggs?

Henry Ruggs is headed to prison for a long time now. This all stems from an early November car crash in 2021. The wide receiver, as mentioned, was inebriated and drove upwards of 150 miles per hour.

Henry Ruggs plead guilty

He crashed into Tina Tintor's car, sending it almost 600 feet forward. She was killed on impact, as was her dog who was named Max. Ruggs' girlfriend was in the car with him and suffered injuries, but she and the ex-Raider were mostly okay following the accident.

He was immediately released by Las Vegas and has spent the last two years in and out of court. Next, he's heading to prison for a long while.