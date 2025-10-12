"He’s being traded within the next 2 weeks": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson being named Colts' QB3 and IA for Week 6

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:42 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
The Indianapolis Colts made quarterback Anthony Richardson inactive for their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Richardson picked up an eye injury during the warmups and was listed as QB3, behind starter Daniel Jones and his backup, Riley Leonard.

When fans found out that Richardson was made Indy's QB3, they had some wild reactions.

"Aka he’s being traded within the next 2 weeks," one tweeted.

"Bro got injured handing Daniel jones his water bottle LMAOO," another added.
"Third QB injured before the game? Colts playing with Final Destination luck," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"The most accurate thing he's ever done in a Colts uniform," one wrote.
"Even when bros not playing he still finds a way to get hurt," a fan added.
"Lmao just say he’s about to get traded and keep it moving," a user tweeted.

Richardson battled with Jones for the Colts' QB1 role in the offseason. However, Indy decided to go with Jones as its starting quarterback for the season.

Jones has looked solid for the Colts. He has completed 107 of 150 passes for 1,290 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 56 rushing yards and three scores.

Jones has led Indy to a 4-1 record heading into the team's Week 6 clash against Arizona on Sunday.

Anthony Richardson says he's happy to be at Indianapolis despite Daniel Jones as Colts' QB1

Earlier this week, Anthony Richardson said he was happy at Indy, despite not being the QB1 for the team.

"It's always amazing," Richardson said. "I already know Indy loves me. They give me all the support and love that I need. I love being here. I love going out there and hearing them cheer for me. It makes me feel good; it lets me know that I'm doing something right so I can keep working hard and keep going."
The Colts took Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He played four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury.

Last season, Richardson struggled in leading Indy's offense as he threw more interceptions than touchdowns. It was one of the main reasons why the Colts signed Jones in the offseason.

