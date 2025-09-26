  • home icon
  "He's trying to treat us like gullible fools": Skip Bayless torches Tom Brady for "sanctimonious hypocrisy" amid conflict of interest 

"He's trying to treat us like gullible fools": Skip Bayless torches Tom Brady for "sanctimonious hypocrisy" amid conflict of interest 

By Arnold
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:03 GMT
Skip Bayless torches Tom Brady for "sanctimonious hypocrisy" amid conflict of interest (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Skip Bayless torches Tom Brady for "sanctimonious hypocrisy" amid conflict of interest (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Tom Brady has transitioned into ownership and broadcasting after a 23-year career in the NFL. However, some have criticized the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback regarding the conflict of interest in his roles as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and top broadcaster for Fox Sports.

Earlier this week, Brady issued a newsletter in which he insisted that his dual role does not create a conflict of interest, but stems from what he sees as a moral duty to the sport. However, veteran analyst Skip Bayless believes that Brady is using his "GOAT" status to manipulate fans post-retirement.

"He (Brady) doesn't deserve a lifetime GOAT pass from any criticism after he leaves the football field," Bayless said on "The Arena: Gridiron" show on Thursday. "He's trying to treat us like a bunch of gullible fools with all this sanctimonious bulls*it that's in this post of his. And when he sat there with the headset on, he knew exactly what he was doing. It was a big FU to the league and to the network I used to work for.
"Sanctimonious hypocrisy from Tom Brady. He wants his cake and eat it too, it just makes me want to puke. This is a money play and a power play on the part of Brady. He wants to own 5% of the Raiders. That's worth $400 million.

"And he wants to collect $375 million to be a broadcaster for Fox. An owner sitting in the broadcast booth, you are restricted from saying anything negative about anything that's happening on the football field."
In May 2023, it was reported that Brady had agreed to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders. He ventured into ownership only a few months after his retirement from football.

Brady is also in his second year as an analyst with Fox. He signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with the broadcast giant in 2022, beginning his tenure last year.

Fox analyst Tom Brady to call Eagles vs. Buccaneers Week 4 game

NFL: Fox analyst Tom Brady - Source: Getty
NFL: Fox analyst Tom Brady - Source: Getty

Tom Brady will handle the analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 game. He will be in the announcers' booth with Kevin Burkhardt, who will provide the play-by-play commentary.

Brady has drawn mixed reviews for his role as an announcer. However, some believe that since Brady watches and calls several teams, he could provide additional information and insight to the Raiders, the team in which he owns a minority stake.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
