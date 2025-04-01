"He's very underrated" - NFL analyst dissects Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester's potential ahead of 2025 Draft

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is one of the more intriguing names in the 2025 NFL draft class. Despite his underwhelming size, he is a receiver who can take over games and be a legitimate threat.

While on the "PFF College Football Show", Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman discussed what Wester has done in his collegiate career and that he is underrated as a wide receiver.

"LaJohntay Wester from Colorado spent this last year at Colorado. Look measured in, I get it only a 5'10", 163 [pounds], but certainly plays bigger than that.... He really became their second best receiver. He's quick. He's very underrated. Also, I think in contested catch situations, had a 49% contested catch rate. I mean, he's competitive, solid runner. Has to start out as a punt returner. I think he could make a roster as a punt returner and then work his way into being a slot receiver."

Below is the full clip from the show where they discuss Wester.

LaJohntay Wester had a strong 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes as he posted 74 receptions for 931 yards (12.6 yards per catch) with a career-high 10 touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester stood out at the combine

Wester has shown the ability to come out and surprise a lot of people with how he performs on the football field. With his size, people attempt to envision him as strictly a slot receiver but he has shown to be so much more. CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt mentioned how Wester was a standout performer during the NFL Combine.

"People want to pigeon-hole him as a slot guy, but when you really study his tape and study how he moves and then you watch him work out in these drills, he is a legit route-runner. He can route you up immediately and can win on all levels of the field. I think what's underrated about his game is because he's a shorter, smaller guy, people think he's just a jitter bug, but he can really get deep down the field. He can win off the line of scrimmage and he can catch the ball with his hands consistently through traffic." h/t Sports Illustrated

At the Combine, Wester recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 1.53 10-yard split. With his size and speed, teams are certainly going to be interested in him when they are on the clock.

