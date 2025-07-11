“He’s a WR playing TE”: Ben Roethlisberger makes feelings known on Jonnu Smith's impact on Steelers' offense

On June 30, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the major news that the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers had completed a blockbuster trade. Although the marquee names involved in the trade were two defensive superstars in Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick, legendary Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is extremely excited to see what tight end Jonnu Smith can bring to the offense.
The trade in full saw Ramsey, Smith and a 2027 seventh round pick head to Pittsburgh, with Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth round pick heading to Miami.
"Full terms of Monday’s Steelers-Dolphins blockbuster: Steelers get: 🏈CB Jalen Ramsey 🏈TE Jonnu Smith 🏈2027 7th-round pick Dolphins get: 🏈S Minkah Fitzpatrick 🏈2027 5th-round pick." Schefter wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
While discussing the trade on the 'Channel Seven' podcast, Roethlisberger highlighted how Smith is an elite offensive player who has the skills of a wide receiver in the passing game.
"I think it's Jonnu Smith, the tight end that comes in, to me, that might be the bigger deal... He's a dude who can really open up a field. He's a wide receiver-playing-tight end kind of guy. You put him opposite [Pat] Freiermuth, I know you got [Darnell] Washington, but what [Smith] brings could be something pretty cool." (12:30) Roethlisberger said.
What can Jonnu Smith bring to the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Smith is a strong receiving tight end who has also proven himself a good blocker as well. For the Dolphins last year, Smith had 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. With QB Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, Smith has the chance to build off and improve on the amazing campaign he had in 2024.
The Steelers offensive unit also features DK Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson, Jaylen Warren, and Pat Freiermuth. As a result, the skill and talent is there for the Steelers to have one of the better offenses in football in 2025.
Only time will tell whether the Steelers have a great offensive season this year. However, it is evident that Roethlisberger believes that Smith is a great acquisition for the Steelers.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.