“He’s not wrong” - NFL fans back Najee Harris’ comments on Steelers after RB’s $9,500,000 move to Chargers

Najee Harris held nothing back when discussing his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris inked a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Chargers earlier this month, ending his four-season run with Pittsburgh.

In an interview with KCAL9 News on Thursday, Harris said the Steelers didn't have an offensive identity during his time with the club.

"We just didn't know anything on offense really," Harris said. "We didn't have any identity. We had a young guy coming in at QB. I really didn't have nobody to almost learn from on the offensive side."

NFL fans reacted to Harris' comments on X, with very few finding themselves able to disagree with what he said.

“He’s not wrong,” a fan said.

"I mean I'm a Steelers fan and agree with him 100% the offense has been a joke since Ben left the years with Pickett and Mstt Canada at coordinator was some of the worst offensive football I've ever seen. Love Najee wish him the best," one fan said.

"I try to tell people last yr!! They blamed Russ but that offense was so outdated!!" another said.

"He didn’t roast the Steelers O. He’s telling the truth from his perspective," a fan wrote.

"It’s nothing but the truth and honestly should’ve been said a very long time ago. The stubbornness of the front office ruined some of the best years of these guys careers with wasted draft picks and terrible coaching moves," wrote another.

Najee Harris hoping for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Chargers

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Harris was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 24th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. In each of his four seasons with the Steelers, Harris managed to record over 1,000 yards rushing. However, although he managed to help the Steelers make the playoffs in three of his four seasons with the club, he has yet to record a touchdown in the postseason.

Now, with a new change of scenery in Los Angeles, Harris is hoping to change that. Flanked by franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, there's no telling what the future holds in store for Harris with his new club. If he's able to provide the rushing relief that Herbert has been searching for since the departure of Austin Ekeler, Harris could be helping out the Chargers offense as more than just a rusher.

