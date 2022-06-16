"He's not the young Rob Gronkowski that he was before" - NFL analyst explains why Tom Brady doesn't need the TE anymore

Rob Gronkowski might not be needed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, according to ESPN NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth.

Foxworth believes the tight end is a "nice" offensive piece for Brady but that he isn’t the same player that he was when was younger. He told ESPN's "Get Up":

"I mean, he's done it before. And I think Robert Gronkowski is a nice piece to have, but he's not the young Rob Gronkowski that he was before. He's a pretty reliable target. Is Edelman talking about maybe he's coming back? He'll find a way."

The analyst added:

"It's not like playing with Tom Brady's gonna be a hard hole to fill. They'll find people to fill in around Tom Brady.”

Rob Gronkowski is currently a free agent but has played the last two seasons of his career with the Buccaneers. In those campaigns, he recorded 100 receptions, 1,425 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games.

As things stand, it remains uncertain if he’ll play his third season with the team. However, some believe he'll be back in a Buccaneers uniform for the 2022 season. The deciding factor could be Brady, who has thrown the tight end 90 of his 93 regular season touchdown catches, far and away for the most in his career.

Rob Gronkowski's NFL Career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona. In his nine seasons with the Patriots, the tight-end caught 521 passes, 7,861 yards receiving, and 79 touchdowns.

He won three Super Bowls, made the Pro Bowl five times, and was a four-time first-team All-Pro.

Gronkowski was also the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after missing nine games in the 2013 season due to various injuries. The 33-year-old retired in 2019 but came out of retirement to rejoin former Patriots teammate Brady down in Tampa Bay.

We’ll know soon if Gronkowski will play his 12th season in the NFL by joining the Buccaneers for the 2022 season with eyes on another Super Bowl.

