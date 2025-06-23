"He should sell the Jets" - NFL fans react as Woody Johnson agrees to buy Crystal Palace stake

On June 23, major news broke that Woody Johnson, the current owner of the New York Jets, had agreed to purchase a large portion of the English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

ESPN NFL reporter Rich Cimini revealed the news on the social media platform X.

"Woody Johnson has an agreement to purchase 43% of Crystal Palace ($254 million), via @MarkOgden_. Sale must be approved by the Premier League. #Jets." the post was captioned.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they felt bad for the supporters of Crystal Palace due to the current dysfunctional state of Johnson's New York Jets.

golfer365 @Golfer365Scott LINK I feel sooo sorry for Crystal Palace fans. 😢😢

Peter Gosule @TheGosFather LINK Crystal Palace should look at the past 30 years and run like the wind…

Brooklyn Rob @BrooklynRob11 LINK RIP Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how Johnson should sell the Jets franchise, given his new commitment to the top tier of English football.

"It’s official. He should sell the Jets then. A true owner has only one team." one fan wrote.

"Why can't he sell the Jets?" one fan wrote.

"If his #Jets won 43% of their games, it would improve @woodyjohnson4's record as owner." one fan wrote.

Which other English Premier League clubs have American ownership?

Johnson's investment into the London based club is coming at an exciting time for Crystal Palace. This past campaign, the club won its first major trophy, the FA Cup, in a thrilling contest over European giants Manchester City. Despite having a wage bill of over £120 million less than City, Palace triumphed and earned a spot in the UEFA Europa League. According to FBREF, Palace had a wage bill of £69,810,000 while City's was £201,864,000.

Over the past few decades, there has been an influx of American investors joining the ownership team of various Premier League clubs. Arsenal, Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and West Ham United all have some form of American ownership in their football clubs.

The Premier League clubs without American investors are Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

