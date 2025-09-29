  • home icon
  • "He shouldn't be so sensitve": Kyle Shanahan calls out Jaguars HC Liam Coen over postgame scuffle with Robert Saleh regarding sign-stealing remark

"He shouldn't be so sensitve": Kyle Shanahan calls out Jaguars HC Liam Coen over postgame scuffle with Robert Saleh regarding sign-stealing remark

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:40 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Liam Coen-Robert Saleh drama continued today after the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Prior to the game, Saleh accused of Coen of 'stealing team's signs' during a press conference this week and suggested that other coaches such as Sean MvCay and Kevin O'Connell also do as well. Coen didn't take too kindly of Saleh accusing him of stealing signs and approached him after the game telling Saleh to keep his name out of his mouth.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by the media his thoughts on Coen's and Saleh's post-game scuffle. Shanahan said he didn't see what happened, but threw a jab at Coen, saying that he shouldn't be so sensitive about the situation.

Shanahan said:

“I didn’t see what happened so I’m not sure, but he [Liam] shouldn’t be that sensitive about it. But, it is what it is, not too worried about it.”
Shanahan responded any way a head coach would that would defend one his members of his coaching staff.

This offseason, both Coen and Saleh were interviewed for the Jaguars' head coaching job. Coen got the job over Saleh and many other candidates. Maybe that added some fuel to Saleh's orignal comment this week.

Liam Coen's Jaguars improved to 3-1, handing the 49ers its first loss of the season

Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

It was a pivotal win for the Jacksonville Jaguars today, who improved to 3-1 on the season.

San Fran took an early 3-0 lead before Jacksonville scored 14 unanswered points with a touchdown run from Travis Etienne and a touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Long.

The 49ers secured a field goal as well as the Jaguars before the half ended, resulting in a 17-6 halftime lead for the Jaguars. The 49ers got within a field as Christian McCaffrey caught a receiving touchdown from Brock Purdy and the team conversting a two-point conversion.

Jacksonville scored the next 10 points, going up 26-14 on a Parker Washington punt return for a touchdown. Purdy threw his second touchdown pass of the game, finding Jake Tonges on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 7:41 left in the game.

The Jaguars led 26-21 and would hold the 49ers on defense, closing out the win.

With the win, the Jaguars are tied in first place in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts, with each team holding a 3-1 record.

