"He showed signs of physical decline" - NFL Evaluator raises red flags on Travis Kelce’s form as Chiefs TE drops in ESPN rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be represented in ESPN's top 10 positional rankings, which are determined by votes from NFL executives, coaches and scouts. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still considered one of the best at his position, despite coming off the least productive season of his career. However, he is no longer considered the league's top tight end.
Kelce dropped four spots from No. 1 last year list to fifth heading into the 2025 season in ESPN's survey conducted by Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler pointed out that Kelce's age, 36, was one of the reasons he slid in this year's rankings. Several evaluators informed Fowler that the future Hall of Famer appeared heavier last season. It may have contributed to his inability to generate explosive plays.
Notably, another evaluator said that Kelce didn't get open for his quarterback as frequently as he used to, and that he showed physical decline in 2024.
"For sure he showed signs of physical decline, but you still have to worry about him because he's such a smart player with a great connection with the QB. Just doesn't get open like he used to," the evaluator said on Friday, via ESPN.
Kelce only managed 832 receiving yards, the fewest he has had in a full season since his injury-ridden rookie campaign in 2013.
It's not surprising that Kelce's output is declining given his age, but he has made it a priority to get in better shape this offseason. The star tight end already looks lighter entering the 2025 season than he was in 2024, according to Fowler.
Brock Bowers beat both Travis Kelce and George Kittle to top spot in ESPN's tight end rankings
Travis Kelce and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers have been considered the league's top tight ends in recent years. However, Brock Bowers, a first-round pick in 2024, beat them to the top of ESPN's latest tight end rankings.
The Las Vegas Raiders star caught 112 passes on 153 targets for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, showing his explosive offensive ability.
Bowers is the first player in the history of ESPN's top 10 poll to be ranked as the top player at his position after only one season.
The top 10 ten tight ends in the NFL heading into the 2025 campaign, according to ESPN, are listed below
1. Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders)
2. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)
3. Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)
4. Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals)
5. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)
6. Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)
7. T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings)
8. Isaiah Likely (Baltimore Ravens)
9. Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles)
10. David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)
