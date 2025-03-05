"He has been spreading nasty, slanderous rumors about me" - Jordan Schultz doesn't mince words on Ian Rapoport after Starbucks beef

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz were at the center of attention during scouting combine week when they reported contrasting stories about LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford over his potential move to the Las Vegas Raiders when he met Tom Brady.

While Stafford is now likely to remain with LA, Rapoport and Schultz reportedly engaged in a verbal confrontation at a Starbucks in a downtown hotel in Indianapolis last Wednesday.

Although the incident took place last week, Schultz doesn't appear to be taking a backseat anytime soon. On Tuesday, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby invited Schultz on his podcast, and the Fox insider made his feelings clear about Rapoport.

"It's gotten back to me, over this time, and specifically at the combine year in and year out that Ian has been saying and making up really nasty, slanderous rumors about me," Schultz said on the Tuesday episode of 'The Rush' podcast. "Specifically, as one of the ones that you've probably read, which is the one that I confronted him with in Indy, was that I was essentially paying people in Uber stock for scoops.

"That's the one that got back to me in Indy where I made the decision that if I see Ian, I'm going to have to approach him. ... It was told to me that he called NFL security, and I was like, shocked. I don't understand why or how that could've happened."

Schultz's comments make it sound like his feud with Rapoport had been building over time. It also appears the two will not be burying the hatchet anytime soon.

Rapoport has yet to reply to Schultz's recent comments.

What did Jordan Schultz say to Ian Rapoport at Starbucks?

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport - Source: Imagn

According to reports, the heated argument between the two NFL insiders began when Ian Rapoport was talking to an agent at the Starbucks. Jordan Schultz apparently approached him and said, "We need to talk," to which Rapoport responded, "We don't need to talk."

Schultz then reportedly made accusations about Rapoport, which the latter denied. As per Mike Florio, Schultz also used profanity toward Rapoport while telling him to say things to his face.

The altercation between Schultz and Rapoport, which lasted for about a minute, was reported to NFL security. It remains to be seen what the investigation will deduce further and whether Schultz and Rapoport can strike a cordial relationship in the future.

