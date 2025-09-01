“He a team cancer”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill gets stripped of captain role by Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is not one of the six captains for the Miami Dolphins, the confirmed on Monday. The wideout, who was a captain for the Dolphins for the past three seasons, said that he had to prove himself for the role in May before suggesting that he wanted a trade away from Miami. When fans found out that the Dolphins stripped Hill was stripped off his role as captain, they had some wild reactions.&quot;He a team cancer this was obvious man carry on,&quot; one tweeted. &quot;It’s earned, he knows that. He’s the most talented player on the team by far but needs to prove he can lead like one,&quot; another added.&quot;Yeah, cuz it wouldn't look good trading a captain away,&quot; a third commented. Similar reactions followed.&quot;I'd imagine the captains are expected to regularly show up for practice,&quot; one wrote. &quot;You have to act like a captain to be a captain,&quot; another commented. &quot;Very smart decision. The guy isn't worthy of being a captain,&quot; a user tweeted. The Dolphins confirmed that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, center Aaron Brewer, and fullback Alec Ingold are the captains on the offensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and edge rusher Bradley Chubb will serve as team captains on defense.Tyreek Hill and Miami Dolphins will open 2025 season vs. Indianapolis ColtsNFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: ImagnTyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will open their 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Hill recorded 959 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions last season. It was the first time he failed to earn a Pro Bowl honor since joining the league in 2016. The Dolphins finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs. However, Miami will aim to start strong in the upcoming season to push for the postseason.