"He throws a tight spiral" - Browns insider picks clear winner of Dillon Gabriel-Shedeur Sanders debate after rookie minicamp

On Monday, Cleveland Browns NFL insider Tony Grossi revealed who thought was performing better at rookie minicamp between QB Dillon Gabriel and QB Shedeur Sanders.

While appearing on 'ESPN Cleveland Radio', Grossi detailed how he thought that Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel was outperforming Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders so far.

"I thought Dillon Gabriel, both days, looked a little bit better. He throws a tight spiral. He throws a beautiful ball. He's very assertive. He knows the pocket; you could tell that even though they're not rushing. He just has a pocket presence; better arm strength than I thought."

This offseason, the Browns decided to select both Gabriel and Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, a very surprising decision given that the franchise already has Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett signed to the club.

Gabriel was picked in the third round, No. 94 overall while Sanders was picked in the fifth round, No. 144 overall. As a result, heading into training camp, it will be important for both rookie QB's to show that they have the skills and abilities to succeed at the NFL level, given the competition that will be fighting for limited roles in Cleveland.

It is widely expected that two QB's will be released or not on the active roster by the time the 2025 campaign begins, meaning that the team will carry three QB's instead of the five currently on the roster.

What has happened to Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders became the story of the 2025 NFL Draft when he dropped to the fifth round of the selection process. Although many projected him as a top ten overall pick, he ended up being the 144th overall pick and the sixth QB taken in the draft, behind Cameron Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Gabriel.

If the reports by Grossi are accurate, it is concerning to hear that Sanders is being outperformed by Gabriel this early into minicamp. Sanders was one of the most talented QB's in all of college football in 2024, however, appears to be at an important moment in his National Football League career, something that will likely remain one of the stories to watch this offseason and in 2025.

