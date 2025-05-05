"He is a total stud" - Sean McVay makes feelings known about potential Jalen Ramsey trade

The Los Angeles Rams could look to reacquire star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey played for the Rams from 2019 until 2022 and helped them win Super Bowl LVI. After a successful stint with the Rams, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins as Los Angeles needed to shed some cap.

After three seasons in Miami, the Dolphins are reportedly shopping Ramsey, and it appears the Rams are interested in him. Yet, Rams coach Sean McVay says there are conversations, but he believes several teams are interested in Ramsey.

“There’s not too much of an update. He is a total stud and you look at, obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami," McVay said to SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, via RamsWire. “Special competitor, great person, great father. And so there are a lot of layers when you’re talking about a player of his caliber – ‘All right, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude.’

McVay added:

"And so those conversations are ongoing, as I’m sure they are with multiple teams. And we’ll see, but we’re never going to shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”

Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has a cap hit of $16.661 million in 2025. There is a potential opt-out after the 2026 season, but he could be under control through the 2028 season.

With the Dolphins last season, Ramsey recorded 60 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions last season.

Insider reveals sticking point in potential Jalen Ramsey trade

Jalen Ramsey is still a star cornerback, but there is a holdup in a potential trade.

Ramsey still can be a lockdown corner, as McVay says. But, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that a sticking point in a potential trade is the guaranteed money owed on his contract, as Miami doesn't want to retain any money.

"The sticking point here is that $24 million in guarantees," Ramsey said on SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report. "My sense after asking around is Miami has not been overly eager to cover some of that bill, which sort of makes a trade hard to pull off right now. L.A. Rams, it could be a reunion here. They've been in the mix here, they are a team to watch, certainly for Ramsey."

Ultimately, if Miami can't find a trade for Ramsey, the Dolphins could have a post-June 1 cut on the cornerback, which would save nearly $10 million in cap space.

