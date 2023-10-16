"He treats Taylor Swift like a queen" – Travis Kelce’s body language on NYC date night has fans sold on power couple

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken the NFL world by storm. Their rumored relationship came to light when Swift was seen attending a Chiefs game. Both have since been spotted multiple times, with fans now referring to them as a power couple.

Kelce and Swift were also in New York City for two consecutive date nights.

Fans shared their insights on the clips and photos of the two shared online. Further, they couldn't help but read Kelce's body language.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many users thought Travis Kelce was a gentleman, protecting Swift while also taking care of her.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Addressing a few Kelce haters, one user wrote:

"Imagine not liking Travis Kelce even though he treats Taylor like a literal queen and is so protective of her."

In one image, fans noticed the Kansas City Chiefs TE holding her purse.

Expand Tweet

One fan added that Kelce could probably do better than her actual guard:

"Well, TBH, I bet he could be more effective than her guard, and that's cute."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, a source also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Kelce and Swift's date:

“At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like that he’d take it from here."

Body language expert breaks down Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's NYC date

Expert Inbaal Honigman explained Kelce's body language to The Mirror, saying:

"[they] display an intimate, loving connection. This isn't just regular hand-holding. This is a subtle way for him to show that he's ready to defend her, and he's keeping her secure behind him".

The expert said Kelce was probably assuring Swift that he could square up to anything and anyone for her.

"As he leads her forward, we see him lower his head so that his ear is near her mouth. This shows that he's making an effort to listen to her and not miss a word."

Swift has attended three Chiefs games and is expected to attend a few more as she preps for the Eras Tour. Kelce, who has been to her concerts before, could also appear with Swift at her concert.