  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He turned into Brett Favre”; “Still trash”: NFL fans react as Eagles legend Brandon Graham considers unretiring 7 months after hanging cleats

“He turned into Brett Favre”; “Still trash”: NFL fans react as Eagles legend Brandon Graham considers unretiring 7 months after hanging cleats

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:57 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Eagles legend Brandon Graham considers unretiring 7 months after hanging cleats - Source: Imagn

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is considering coming out of retirement for a 16th season with the franchise. Graham announced his retirement in the offseason after winning his second Super Bowl with the team.

Ad

According to reports, Graham is mulling over the decision to help his team after veteran Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith announced his shock retirement earlier this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the 37-year-old's potential reunion with his former team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He turned into Favre lol."
Ad
"Still trash."
Ad
"Brandon like that friend who says he’s done with the group chat but keeps coming back for one more season."
Ad
"Graham considering a comeback shows both his dedication and the Eagles’ trust in him. His return would bolster the pass rush, provide veteran leadership, and instantly strengthen the defense’s identity."
Ad
"Dude you went out on top. How many people wish they had that. Spend time with your kids."
Ad
"BG coming back? That's the plot twist we didn't know we needed! Eagles D-line just got a veteran boost—let's go for another ring! #EaglesNation"
"Don’t come back just to get injured. They don’t need him."
Ad

Graham announced his retirement last offseason after completing 15 seasons with the Eagles, the most by any Philadelphia player in franchise history.

Eagles, Brandon Graham reportedly discussing veteran defensive end's return

While the veteran defensive end is reportedly interested in making his return to the gririon, it would be interesting to see if he has recovered from the torn triceps he suffered in the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Ad

Graham, who finished his career with 76.5 career sacks in 15 seasons, would add much-needed depth to the Philadelphia defense, which has struggled in the last two weeks after starting the season with four consecutive wins.

"I'm flattered, actually, that everybody (says), 'Come on back, come on back,'" Graham said. "It's pretty cool."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and Graham are discussing his potential return; however, no decision has been made yet.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications