“He turned into Brett Favre”; “Still trash”: NFL fans react as Eagles legend Brandon Graham considers unretiring 7 months after hanging cleats

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is considering coming out of retirement for a 16th season with the franchise. Graham announced his retirement in the offseason after winning his second Super Bowl with the team.According to reports, Graham is mulling over the decision to help his team after veteran Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith announced his shock retirement earlier this week.Fans reacted to the 37-year-old's potential reunion with his former team.&quot;He turned into Favre lol.&quot;T @baddiesecrheaLINKHe turned into Favre lol&quot;Still trash.&quot;Jacob @Vazzie_HimLINKStill trash&quot;Brandon like that friend who says he’s done with the group chat but keeps coming back for one more season.&quot;TheDude @TheDudeOfMemeLINKBrandon like that friend who says he’s done with the group chat but keeps coming back for one more season.&quot;Graham considering a comeback shows both his dedication and the Eagles’ trust in him. His return would bolster the pass rush, provide veteran leadership, and instantly strengthen the defense’s identity.&quot;Poka @Poka741997LINKGraham considering a comeback shows both his dedication and the Eagles’ trust in him. His return would bolster the pass rush, provide veteran leadership, and instantly strengthen the defense’s identity.&quot;Dude you went out on top. How many people wish they had that. Spend time with your kids.&quot;Beezy @Beezy267LINKDude you went out on top. How many people wish they had that. Spend time with your kids.&quot;BG coming back? That's the plot twist we didn't know we needed! Eagles D-line just got a veteran boost—let's go for another ring! #EaglesNation&quot;&quot;Don’t come back just to get injured. They don’t need him.&quot;Neven Milline @nevsprophecy36LINKDon’t come back just to get injured. They don’t need him.Graham announced his retirement last offseason after completing 15 seasons with the Eagles, the most by any Philadelphia player in franchise history.Eagles, Brandon Graham reportedly discussing veteran defensive end's returnWhile the veteran defensive end is reportedly interested in making his return to the gririon, it would be interesting to see if he has recovered from the torn triceps he suffered in the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.Graham, who finished his career with 76.5 career sacks in 15 seasons, would add much-needed depth to the Philadelphia defense, which has struggled in the last two weeks after starting the season with four consecutive wins.&quot;I'm flattered, actually, that everybody (says), 'Come on back, come on back,'&quot; Graham said. &quot;It's pretty cool.&quot;According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and Graham are discussing his potential return; however, no decision has been made yet.