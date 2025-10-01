"He should be upset": Jason Kelce sounds off against AJ Brown's low targets after Eagles WR expresses frustrations

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce believes AJ Brown has every right to be upset about his low targets thus far in the 2025 season.

Taking to his podcast, New Heights, alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason explained why he believes Brown "should be upset" about his low target volume through the first few games of the season.

Kelce said he believes quarterback Jalen Hurts, as well as the Eagles coaching staff, can all do a better job of getting Brown, one of their most dynamic playmakers on offense, more involved.

"I don't think it's unfathomable that a player of AJ Brown's caliber, I think that he should be upset that he is not being utilized in this offense. I think that as a normal feeling, and I think he should feel comfortable explicitly saying that to the coaches and players within that locker room.

"I do. I don't think that's a like a d*ck move, a selfish move. AJ knows the level of player he is and what he can do to offenses, and we as offense know everybody should be upset that AJ is not getting the ball... It involves everybody like AJ Brown can do better. Jalen Hurts can, I'm sure, get the ball to him more in other situations. And the coaches can do a better job of trying really hard to make this player happy and make him be a weapon."

AJ Brown struggles on the stats sheet to start 2025 season

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Thus far, through four weeks in the NFL regular season, Brown has only registered 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown. The majority of those stats came from one game - Week Three against the Los Angeles Rams, where Brown hauled in six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. In his three other contests, Brown hasn't managed to produce more than 27 total receiving yards.

In Week One against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown caught one pass on his only target of the night for eight yards. The following week against the Chiefs, Brown was targeted eight times, catching five of those passes for just 27 yards. This past Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown finished the game with two receptions on nine targets for seven yards.

Although Philadelphia may be undefeated to start the season, it seems they're grossly underutilizing one of their most explosive players on offense, who could help play a part in making these victories even more dominant than they already are.

Eagles fans will get to see if the recipe changes for Brown this weekend, when the team visits the Denver Broncos in Week Five.

