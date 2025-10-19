"He is not walking in with the refs?" "His rizz is dripping": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' all white outfit for Chiefs vs Raiders game

Patrick Mahomes has arrived for his side's Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The superstar quarterback is rocking an all-white outfit as his side takes on their divisional rivals.NFL fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give their two cents about the arrival.A fan said, &quot;His rizz is dripping.&quot;Another added, &quot;Patrick Mahomes rocking the clean all-white fit&quot;One stated, &quot;Style and dominance—both on point today&quot;Some fans took to ribbing the three-time Super Bowl winner ahead of the crunch matchup.A fan stated, &quot;You mean, he is not walking in with the refs?!?!&quot;One added, &quot;He knows they got the refs in their back pocket, and the nfl replay center firmly behind them.&quot;Another chipped in, saying, &quot;admin, that’s not white…&quot;Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Pete Carroll's Raiders in today's showdown. It's the first of two games against the divisional rivals in the 2025 campaign.The next time the Chiefs face the Raiders will be in Week 18. The playoffs will be around the corner at that point.Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are aiming for back-to-back winsPatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are having a tricky start to the 2025 regular season. The Chiefs are 3-3 coming into tonight's game, and they've lost more games than they did in the entirety of the 2024 regular season.The Chiefs suffered losses in the first two games of the season. They were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and by the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 2. They then recorded back-to-back wins over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens to improve to 2-2 for the campaign.However, the Chiefs slipped to a close loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. It was a game that came down to fine margins, but Liam Coen's side picked up the win at the EverBank Stadium. The Chiefs then improved to 3-3 with an impressive win over NFC powerhouse, the Detroit Lions.Patrick Mahomes and Co. are now looking to record back-to-back wins for just the second time this season. In their way is the Pete Carroll-coached Las Vegas Raiders with a 2-4 record. The game will occur at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.