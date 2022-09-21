"He wanted camera time" - Larry Fitzgerald has interesting take on Mike Evans going all out to defend Tom Brady

Tom Brady will be without his number one wide receiver in Week 3 as a result of Mike Evans' one-game suspension. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout was ejected last week and hit with a suspension as a result of his role in a brawl with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints.

Former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald isn't necessarily buying Evans' excuse that he had to fight Lattimore to defend Brady.

He gave an interesting take on the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast:

"I think he wanted camera time. He saw this GGG-Canelo fight, he wanted to show everybody that great smile and that you know that they're fresh edge up. You know, I have no idea why he wants to take his helmet off so we can come up behind you and catch you clean."

Fitzgerald thinks that Evans took off his helmet to be seen by everyone, perhaps to receive a bit more notoriety for supposedly sticking up for his quarterback. He believes it was dangerous for Evans to do so and that there's no real reason to risk one's safety like that.

Evans was seen telling the refs that his quarterback is Tom Brady and that he had no choice but to defend him. However, it didn't matter to them or to the league offices that suspended him.

Who will Tom Brady be throwing to on Sunday?

When the Green Bay Packers arrive in town on Sunday, it will be a matchup of two depleted wide receiver rooms. Green Bay's wide receiver issues are self-inflicted, while the Buccaneers' problems are more unfortunate.

The Packers traded Davante Adams and the roster behind him is rather barren. The Buccaneers lost Evans for Sunday and have largely been without Chris Godwin due to injury. His status for Sunday is still up in the air.

Even Julio Jones is dealing with an injury, not to mention the departure of Rob Gronkowski has left a glaring hole in the roster.

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley and will undoubtedly be hoping that both Godwin and Jones are active, otherwise it might be a difficult day for the offense.

Brady has just two touchdown passes this season, thanks in part to an inauspicious start to the campaign for the offense and the fact that they've played two strong defenses. Without a few key weapons, the poor run might just continue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far