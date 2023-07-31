“He wants to reunite” - Fans predict Aaron Rodgers teaming up with Davante Adams on Jets following $35,000,000 pay cut

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently took a $35 million pay cut to help the Jets win a Super Bowl.

The pay cut will help clear cap space for the team to be able to acquire more big names before or during the season. Rodgers confirmed he did so with the intention of the team potentially trading for a superstar(s).

"Big names move at the trade deadline now," Rodgers said. "I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available, we'd be able to get him.”

With the Jets having more cap space, many NFL fans think the team could go after Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams.

NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers taking a pay cut

With Aaron Rodgers taking a pay cut, many fans think he did so with the intention of the team adding Davante Adams.

Heres how fans reacted:

The Best Ball Junkie @BestBallJunkie @jasrifootball @peter_king He want to reunite with Davante Adams

Moosey @SwagMoss @jasrifootball @peter_king Confirmed Devante Adam’s to the Jets at some point this season.

JalenHurts🐐 @JalenHurtsBetta @jasrifootball @peter_king that one guy who plays receiver for the raiders

WallyWorld @DocWallyworld @jasrifootball @peter_king Adam's lol going to the Jets

Spain | STROUD QB1 @tapsspoon @jasrifootball @peter_king If they get davante the league is fucked

Could Davante Adams team back up with Aaron Rodgers this season?

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams with theGreen Bay Packers

Could Davante Adams team back up with Aaron Rodgers? It's a real possibility.

The New York Jets have the cap space, familiarity and attractive team to make Adams think about requesting a trade to the Big Apple.

Adams would re-join Aaron Rodgers as he's spent every season in the NFL with him until last year.

Adams also doesn't seem too confident with the Las Vegas Raiders heading into this season. After they signed free agent quarterback Jimmy Garropolo this offseason, he left some concerning comments about their leadership.

“(The front office) think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," Adams told The Ringer. "We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.

"I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible. It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.”

If Adams requests a trade, it would make sense for him to reunite with Rodgers with the Jets, who are one of the most improved teams this offseason.

The only question that holds is, will the Las Vegas Raiders trade their star wide receiver?

