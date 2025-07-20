“He wasn’t doing all that in New York”: Ex-Eagles RB throws shade at Saquon Barkley with blunt take on All-Pro RB's time with Giants

Saquon Barkley is the consensus NFL's best running back heading into the 2025 season after his stellar 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles.On Friday, when Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders was asked about Barkley's offensive contribution, Sanders made the suggestion that Barkley's success last season was mostly due to the Eagles' potent offensive line. He said that his former Penn State teammate didn't deliver at that level during his six years with the New York Giants.“No disrespect to bud (Barkley) but he wasn’t doing all that in New York. Got a good OL so it’s cool. I do this everywhere and Philly's gonna see,” Sanders said.Sanders and Barkley, both 28, crossed paths while playing together at Penn State in 2016 and 2017. Sanders, who was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was frequently mentioned on broadcasts as Barkley's backup in college for a large portion of his early career.During his four seasons with the Eagles, Sanders averaged five yards per carry while rushing for 3,708 yards. Now with the Cowboys, he has emerged as one of the players to watch for the starting running back position.While Sanders aims to improve the Cowboys' offense this year, he will need to deliver an extraordinary performance to replicate the influence Barkley had for Philadelphia in 2024.Barkley came within 101 yards of breaking Eric Dickerson's regular-season record with his 2,005 yards of rushing last season. His 2,504 rushing yards, including the playoffs, surpassed Terrell Davis' 2,476.Barkley signed a $41.2 million two-year contract extension this offseason. His new contract extension comes with the highest guaranteed money ever for a running back: $36 million.Saquon Barkley is an early favorite to win the Offensive Player of the Year award for the second straight yearGiven that the 2025 NFL season begins in less than 50 days, it is not unexpected that some fans are already researching NFL betting odds.Saquon Barkley won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 after an incredible year. It should come as no surprise that he is the early odds on favorite at +550 to win the award again this season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.Following a largely inconsistent six-year run with the New York Giants, Barkley clearly showed his status as one of the best offensive players in the game last season.Barkley would become the first player to win the OPOY award for two years in a row since Marshall Faulk in 2000 if he were to din the award in 2025.Only two players—Faulk and Earl Campbell—have earned Offensive Player of the Year twice in a row, but eight players have won the title more than once.The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (+950), Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs (+950), Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry (+1600), and Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson (+1600) are also among the other favorites to win the award in 2025.