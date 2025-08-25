  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • “He went into gun fight with 2 knives”: Bengals legend slams Kevin Stefanski for ruining Shedeur Sanders’ chances to make Browns’ 53-man roster

“He went into gun fight with 2 knives”: Bengals legend slams Kevin Stefanski for ruining Shedeur Sanders’ chances to make Browns’ 53-man roster

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 25, 2025 14:28 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Kevin Stefanski is facing a lot of backlash for how he played Shedeur Sanders in the Cleveland Browns’ final preseason game this past weekend. The Browns’ head coach was criticized for not letting the former Colorado quarterback come in for a potential game-winning drive in the final two minutes of their game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanders saw limited game action, going 3/6 for 14 yards in a game he’d hoped he could impress his coach.

Ad

Not starting Shedeur Sanders was a baffling decision in the eyes of former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

“Why does (Joe) Flacco start the game?” Houshmandzadeh questioned at 0:35.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“If you’re trying to figure out who you’re going to play in case Flacco gets hurt, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur (Sanders), you let them split the game… you let them battle it out,”Houshmandzadeh continued at 0:42.

There’s a belief that most of the players who were on the field with Sanders during his limited action against the Rams won’t make the Browns’ final roster.

Ad
“You didn’t give this man a fighting chance to compete; he went into a gun fight with two knives. You’re gonna lose that every time,” Houshmandzadeh concluded at 1:08.

In their game Saturday, the Browns went three and out on four of the five series’ with Sanders behind centre. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner missed some time in the preseason previously because of an oblique injury sustained on August 13.

Ad

Stefanski already named Joe Flacco the starter ahead of the regular season, though the backup job is seemingly still up for grabs. Stefanski defended his decisions Saturday.

“We just felt that if we could get him some action in that last game, we were going to do that. He’s done a really nice job for us over the last few weeks and just put him out there.”
Ad

Sanders is unlikely to be named one of the players on the 53-man roster before opening day with Joe Flacco already #1, while Kenny Pickett is expected to be backup and Dillon Gabriel, who was picked ahead of Sanders in the 2025 draft might get the #3 spot at QB.

Sanders is being treated “like a fifth-round pick”

There’s been a widespread notion that Stefanski hasn’t utilized Sanders as much in training camp and preseason to sabotage his chances of putting on a strong showing. He’s rarely gotten first-team reps in practice and didn’t play a lot in preseason. NFL analyst Ryan Clark, however, doesn’t believe there’s any sort of conspiracy going on.

Ad
“What it is that they’re doing is they’re treating Shedeur Sanders like a fifth-round pick,” Ryan Clark said.
“They felt like they evaluated him there, and that’s where they picked him. They’re playing the guy that they picked in the third round over him because they evaluate him at a higher level than what they do Shedeur Sanders.”

Cleveland will open the regular season on Sunday by facing the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications