"He does wild things daily": Aaron Rodgers' former teammate makes thoughts known on 4x MVP's uncertain future

Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent, and his future remains unclear. Former teammate Thomas Morstead, who played with Rodgers on the Jets, spoke about the quarterback this week. He praised Rodgers for what he did on-field and also said he enjoyed learning from him.

“I can tell you he’s still got it. He does wild things daily, just being at practice,” the former Saints punter said, as per nola.com.

Rodgers was released by the Jets in March 2025 after he spent two seasons with them. Having torn his Achilles in 2023, he returned in 2024, but the team finished with a 5-12 record.

Rodgers still put up decent numbers — 3,897 passing yards, 28 TDs and 11 interceptions. The 41-year-old became the fifth player to reach 500 career TD passes. He also passed 60,000 career passing yards in Week 5.

Morstead called him a misunderstood guy and noted that Aaron Rodgers has been “polarizing” in the media. Referring to topics like COVID and ayahuasca, Morstead said:

“I would say that he’s a little bit of a misunderstood guy. And obviously, he’s been in the media for non-football-related things and has been polarizing. And I’ll say: He hasn’t been wrong about a lot of things after the fact. Really interesting guy. … And so it was a cool experience being teammates with him.”

The New Orleans Saints might need a quarterback, as Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury. Most expect the team to draft a QB, and Rodgers remains an option.

The Saints have over $28 million in cap space. Rodgers has said he’d play for $10 million. The Super Bowl XLV champ has reportedly spoken to the Steelers, Giants and Vikings.

The Jets made his release official on March 12. They used a post-June 1 designation to manage the cap hit. Aaron Rodgers has not ruled out retirement. He also hasn’t signed with a team yet.

Steelers prioritize QB depth, Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty won’t shift draft focus

The 2025 NFL draft is two days away, and the Steelers are focused on building depth at quarterback, regardless of Aaron Rodgers’ ongoing free agency.

GM Omar Khan confirmed during Tuesday’s pre-draft press conference that the team plans to enter training camp with four QBs, though only two, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, are currently on the roster.

“We go to camp with four quarterbacks,” Khan said. “Right now, we have two on the roster. All options are on the table on how we acquire those last two.”

While the Steelers previously met with Rodgers, no agreement has been reached, and his availability will not dictate the team's draft strategy. Coach Mike Tomlin clarified that the four-time MVP’s situation “does not” impact their draft approach.

Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 pick in Thursday’s draft and is expected to consider selecting a quarterback to bolster its depth chart.

