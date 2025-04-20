“He will be better than Saquon”: Fans react to 2600-YD, 29 TD Ashton Jeanty being hyped up ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than one week away.

One of the most notable and exciting players available this year is Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. The star running back had 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown in 2024 last year.

Jeanty is one of the top prospects in college football history and has some NFL analysts detailing their belief that they think Jeanty is a more complete prospect coming out of college than Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley when he was entering the league from Penn State.

Even the National Football League released a video of Jeanty's highlights on Friday, one with the caption "'The best RB in college football last year.' Watching @AshtonJeanty2 run the football is pure art 🎨."

In response, some NFL fans have made clear their belief that Jeanty will be better than Barkley at the professional level.

"He will be better than Saquon." one fan wrote.

"Top 5 draft pick if i’ve ever seen one." one fan added.

"Probably won’t, but should go No. 1. There isn’t a RB comparable to Jeanty. Other positions probably have someone comparable. Take the best player by far at his position and the rest should work itself out. Even for NFL players…he may only be behind Saquon, Henry, Gibbs…." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans detailed their desire to see their favorite team select Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Future Raider." one fan wrote.

"Come on Chicago make that move 🐻⬇️." one fan wrote alongside a video of Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles making a phone call.

"@Patriots @CoachVrabel50 please get em." one fan wrote.

Where will Ashton Jeanty be drafted later this April?

Although there are unquestionably other needs that some teams have, it would be hard to find a franchise that would not draft Jeanty if they had the chance. By all accounts, he is the complete package of speed, vision, athleticism, pass-catching abilities, and creativity with the ball in his hands.

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, Jeanty was selected No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

