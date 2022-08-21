"He will continue his destructive behavior"- Former massage therapist who refused to settle with Deshaun Watson reveals her story

Deshaun Watson had 23 of his 24 accusers, in cases of sexual misconduct, settle in court, but there is one person still holding out. Her name is Lauren Baxley, and she wrote her memoir about her experience with Cleveland Browns QB in Daily Beast.

Baxley wrote that because of what she went through with Watson, she quit the only career she ever knew earlier this year.

According to her, Watson harassed and assaulted her in June 2020 while she was performing a massage on the then-Houston Texans signal-caller.

While not a soothsayer, Baxley made a prediction that Watson's predatory behavior will continue:

"I have rejected all settlement offers, in part because they have not included any sincere acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings, nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment.

"Watson still refuses to admit that he harassed and committed indecent assault against me. Any settlement offer he has made has been a dismissal of his evil actions, and I know that unless there is an authoritative intervention, he will continue his destructive behavior."

Baxley goes as far as to say that the court's decision to suspend Watson for only 11 games is a message to the victims that their lives don't matter:

"I sincerely, with humility in my relative anonymity, ask that those in power over Deshaun Watson make swift and stringent decisions to prevent further acts of harm against women. Please remember the women who have decided they could no longer fight this legal battle after multiple courts, and multiple fandoms, told them their lives didn’t matter."

What Deshaun Watson must do to be reinstated

The number of games Deshaun Watson will miss is seen as relatively low by many. However, there are additional hoops that the QB must jump through before he gets a chance to start for the Browns this coming season.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio explained the reconciliation process Watson must go through. He also added that he could potentially have more games added to his suspension if he continues such behavior:

"Watson is required to submit to an evaluation and treatment, before he is reinstated. It remains to be seen how either activity will have any real benefit, if he continues to insist that he is innocent. It also remains possible that the league will decide that he has failed to comply with this aspect of the agreement, resulting in an extension of his suspension."

Perhaps Baxley was blaming Watson for something he hasn't yet done. The truth of the matter is known only to the few people directly involved. But clearly the league is making sure that the alleged behavior is not repeated by the Browns QB.

