“He will get another job”: ESPN Analyst not worried about Bill Belichick’s future in NFL despite Patriots’ shortcomings

Bill Belichick is coaching through what is on pace to be the worst stretch of his head coaching career. However, that wouldn't stop some teams from jumping at the opportunity to hire him, according to Kimberly A. Martin on Get Up. In a statement made on Wednesday's show, Martin believed teams would still line up for Belichick if he was fired or otherwise let go:

"Bill didn't forget how to coach. It's almost like a slap in the face for what the man has done. We're so quick to move on. Even in Pittsburgh, you hear chatters about Mike Tomlin and [how] fans are frustrated. Do you understand how quickly those coaches would get snatched up if they actually were fired? Bill will get another job. [00:01:13]"

Potential Bill Belichick landing spots should Patriots cut ties

Bill Belichick

After displaying what are essentially three losing seasons in four years, there is no doubt that his stock has taken a hit compared to where it was at the end of the 2010s. However, many head coaches have gotten new jobs with second teams with fewer accomplishments than Bill Belichick.

His former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, has gotten jobs with the Broncos, Colts, and Raiders. Even after leaving the Colts at the altar, McDaniels was able to find a third head coaching gig with one of just 32 organizations to choose from.

With that established, where could Belichick end up in 2024 if Robert Kraft move on?

One option might be the Atlanta Falcons. Arthur Smith has slipped into becoming an enemy of the fanbase and once that happens, it's difficult to recover. Josh McDaniels never truly won over Raiders fans; fans called for 2022 Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's job for weeks before he was let go.

Another juicy option could be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The falloff from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles was apparent and with the team now sliding at 3-5, there's a chance they may want to completely restart the rebuild.

They've already had one-half of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick duo. As such, they may want to complete the set if the opportunity arises.

Plus, it would afford Belichick an opportunity to salvage an argument that he mattered massively in the Patriots' dominating run throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

The Green Bay Packers are a proud franchise and watching Jordan Love struggle like a rookie quarterback after years of preparation might push them to start from scratch at head coach and quarterback in a clean reset.

If that happens, there might be worse options for kickstarting a rebuild than one of the most accomplished head coaches in the game's history.

