“He will be mediocre at best” - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter vs. Tetairoa McMillan's route running at training camp

NFL fans think Travis Hunter could struggle in the pros as a receiver after seeing his route running at training camp.

As rookies began training, a tweet went viral of Huter and Tetairoa McMillan's route running went viral. McMillan appeared to have a clean route, while Hunter did stumbled.

Although it was just one route, fans immediately think it shows that Hunter may struggle in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball.

"One looks like an actual NFL receiver and the other looks like he’s auditioning to play one on TV," a fan wrote.

"One runs a really terrible route," a fan added.

However, some fans think it's just one route and it's no big deal, as every receiver will stumble on a route during practice or a game.

"One ran an out route and the other ran a hitch," a fan added.

"One had a much sharper cut (comeback route) to make and thrown a bad ball while the other had a simple out route and a good ball thrown to him," a fan wrote.

Many fans didn't think it was much of a big deal, but some do think Travis Hunter could struggle on offense if he tries to play both positions in the NFL.

"One player has focused on one position, the other has focused on two. Surely the pure WR should look better running routes. Let’s be objective here people," a fan wrote.

"one focuses on wr and one plays O & D?," a fan added.

Hunter was a star receiver in college, as he recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Colorado.

McMillan, meanwhile, recorded 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and 8 touchdowns last season at Arizona.

Travis Hunter expects to play both WR & CB with the Jaguars

Travis Hunter was a star receiver and a lockdown corner at Colorado, and he expects to play both positions in the NFL.

Jacksonville traded up for Hunter at second overall. He says after he was picked, the Jaguars told him they expect him to play both ways in the NFL.

"They told me they were going to let me go out there and do what I do," Hunter told ESPN broadcast after being selected second overall, via SI. "They put me on the phone with both coordinators so I am going to go out there and do what I can do."

How often he will play both ways is to be seen, but Hunter is confident he will thrive at both receiver and cornerback in the NFL.

