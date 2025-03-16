“He will be missed in Dallas” - Skip Bayless makes feelings clear about Cooper Rush’s $12,200,000 move to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens may have added the perfect insurance policy for Lamar Jackson. That's what NFL pundit Skip Bayless feels about Cooper Rush, who signed with Baltimore on Sunday on a two-year $12.2 million deal.

Ad

"CONGRATS TO THE BALTIMORE RAVENS FOR SIGNING THE NFL’S BEST BACKUP QUARTERBACK, COOPER RUSH. He will be missed in Dallas," Bayless tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rush has had two separate stints with the Dallas Cowboys and was briefly a member of the New York Giants. Rush joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, featuring in two games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He got his first start with Dallas in 2021, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in a 20-16 come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

In 2022, the Cowboys initially waived Rush, but that changed when Dak Prescott got injured in Week 1. Rush came in and helped the team win its next four games, becoming the first player in franchise history to win his first four starts.

Ad

In his NFL career, Rush has a 9-5 record as a starter, setting career highs for passing yards (1,844) and completions (187) in 2024.

Given that Rush will be playing behind a two-time NFL MVP in Baltimore, it’s unlikely he'll get a lot of playing time. However, Jackson missed 10 games between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Rush’s departure could leave the Cowboys with a big problem

Brian Schottenheimer is hoping Dak Prescott can stay healthy and consistent next season or he could have some real problems in his first season as Dallas' coach.

Ad

Cooper Rush is no longer a Cowboy and Trey Lance is also likely on his way out, so the team needs another quarterback. The Cowboys hold the 12th overall selection in the draft and could decide to go with a QB if there’s one they feel would be suitable.

Will Grier is the only other QB on Dallas' roster outside of Prescott, but he has only made two career NFL starts, going 0-2 in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, putting up 228 yards through the air with a 33.2 passer rating.

Last season, Prescott hurt his hamstring in Week 9 and played just eight games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.