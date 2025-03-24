"He will be a PROBLEM" - Ex-Packers QB raves about Jalen Milroe's NFL potential, but there's a catch

Quarterback Jalen Milroe's draft stock was low after his dismal 2024 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

His subpar performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis did little to help his sinking hopes of being picked on the first two days of the draft.

However, his performance at Alabama's Pro Day has seemingly prompted some teams to change their tune about the 22-year-old. Milroe's passing was a lot cleaner as he threw tight spirals and looked comfortable.

However, what stole the show was his incredible 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds, the third-fastest by a quarterback, behind Michael Vick (4.33) and Lamar Jackson (4.34).

Milroe's stellar display at Alabama's Pro Day impressed former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert. He's among the few who believe that the Crimson Tide star's underwhelming season with his alma mater wasn't a true reflection of his talent. He's confident that the quarterback has the skills to thrive in the NFL.

Benkert argued that Milroe's dash time is further proof that he can thrive in the league but added a caveat to his claim. The former Packers quarterback said:

"Time stamp. Now he ran a 4.3. I’m telling you - he will be a PROBLEM if he ends up in a Jalen Hurts situation."

Hurts started his career as a backup to Carson Wentz but displaced him as the starter in his sophomore season. The Philadelphia Eagles front office surrounded him with stars at almost every position.

The coaching staff tweaked their offensive playbook to ensure that they could maximize the quarterback's ability to use his feet, and he's now one of the best signal-callers in the league and the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Benkert believes Milroe could follow in Hurts' footsteps if he finds the right situation.

Jalen Milroe stats: QB's tough final year with Alabama

Unlike Jalen Hurts, who had a terrific senior year with the Oklahoma Sooners and finished second in the Heisman Trophy race, Jalen Milroe's final season with Alabama tanked his draft projection from a potential first-round pick to a Day 3 selection.

The 22-year-old threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had only 10 more passing yards, seven fewer touchdown passes and five more interceptions than he managed in 2023. Nick Saban's retirement came at the worst possible time for the quarterback as the Crimson Tide and its signal-caller struggled under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

Milroe will hope that at least one contending team will view his disappointing final year in college football as a result of Alabama's coaching transition and not a true reflection of his ability.

