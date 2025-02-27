“He will put on a show” - Abdul Carter’s agent sets record straight on star DE’s status amid injury concerns

Abdul Carter's agent has provided an update on the star player's status for the NFL draft amidst his ongoing injury. The Penn State defensive end could be the number one pick in the upcoming draft in April. However, an injury has created stress for the player's potential draft.

Abdul Carter has already been recovering from a shoulder injury and he also has an issue with his right foot. Initially, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that there are "mixed reactions" on whether he should get surgery.

However, on Thursday, his agent provided an update and acknowledged that the surgery was not advised by the doctors after the scans of Carter's right foot. Moreover, Rosenhaus admitted that the foot injury could be a "non-factor" in Carter's draft while also saying he will work out at pro day on March 28.

On Thursday, Schefter shared the update about Carter's injury on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Doctors told Penn St. DE and projected No. 1 pick Abdul Carter that, after further scans on his right foot, surgery is not advisable. Carter will work out at his March 28 pro day at Penn State. “I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said today. “He will put on a show at his pro day.”

Abdul Carter has been impressive since his first season in college in 2022. For his impressive displays in 2024, the Penn State player was awarded with the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Abdul Carter reflects confidence in his potential No. 1 NFL draft pick

Abdul Carter spoke about his confidence in being the first choice in the NFL draft 2025. While talking to reporters Wednesday, he was asked if he could be picked by the Tennessee Titans, who hold the number one spot in the NFL draft. Carter confidently reflected on his game, saying (via ESPN):

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country and the best player should be picked first. It's the work I put in with my dad, who trained me, and all the sacrifices I made. I know I'm the best."

Per a recent report by his agent, Abdul Carter has been doing well, and it will be interesting to see who will pick him at the NFL draft 2025.

