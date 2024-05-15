"He will regret that" — Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce's teammate Harrison Butker includes singer's lyrics in controversial speech 

Harrison Butker has found himself in the spotlight. The Kansas City Chiefs star kicker recently gave the commencement speech at Benedictine College, which included comments on controversial topics such as LGBTQ.

However, Swifties are most upset about the fact that Harrison Butker referenced a lyric from Taylor Swift’s song called “Bejeweled.” Referencing Taylor Swift as his teammate’s girlfriend, Butker said:

“Because, as my teammate’s girlfriend says, familiarity breeds contempt.”

The reference didn’t land well with many Taylor Swift fans, who were upset about the context in which the lyrics were used. A Swiftie who seems totally unfine with Harrison Butker’s speech wrote:

“I dare Harrison Butker to tell Taylor Swift she has no value unless she is a wife, mother, and homemaker.”

“He should never have used her lyrics. He will regret that,” another Taylor Swift fan commented.

“Reducing her to 'my teammate's girlfriend' is so gross, too,” said a Swiftie.

What is Harrison Butker’s controversial speech all about?

On May 11, Harrison Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College. However, the speech took a turn when Travis Kelce’s teammate expressed his controversial views, which caused a massive backlash on the internet.

One of the topics that Harrison Butker talked about was Pride month, which the Chiefs star labeled as a “deadly sin.” Harrison Butker started with:

“The reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger but instead met with excitement and pride –onot the deadly sin sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.”

Apart from that, Harrison Butker also received backlash over his comment on women, as he noted that they are the ones who have been fed with diabolical lies. Butker praised his wife for being a homemaker and embracing that role, suggesting that motherhood and marriage are where true fulfillment lies for women.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Butker said.

Harrison Butker was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2017 as the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round. Butker signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.48 Million with the Panthers. However, the Kansas City Chiefs picked Butker from the practice squad of the Panthers in September 2017. The kicker has remained with the Chiefs since then.