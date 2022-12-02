Last night, the Buffalo Bills improved to 9-3 on the season, shutting down their division rival, the New England Patriots, 24-10.

Buffalo controlled all facets of the game. New England combined to gain just 242 total offensive yards for the game. In comparison, the Bills recorded 355 total yards.

The Patriots only scored one offensive touchdown, which came on a screen pass to cornerback (yes, you read that right) Marcus Jones. The play was good for 48 yards and accounted for around 20 percent of their yards.

ESPN First Take analyst Ryan Clark had some harsh comments for Belichick and their offensive woes following the loss:

"I'm not mad at Bill Belichick for being arrogant. Be arrogant. But in your arrogance, understand where your strengths are. See, the reason that Matt Patricia was a really good defensive coach is because every defensive coach that works for the New England Patriots has Bill Belichick. He has as much defensive knowledge as anybody in the world elite. And that's why Matt Patricia was good at that job. Because what people forget about Patricia as a head coach is that he actually made the Detroit Lions worse.

"Think about that, guys. When he got the head coaching job, they were coming over from Jim Caldwell, who shouldn't have been fired. That was a good team. That was the team that competed. That was the team that was in playoff conversations. But they're going to go get Matt Patricia, because Matt Patricia eats breakfast with Bill Belichick with a pencil in his ear."

Clark then added that nothing will work offensively due to Belichick's arrogance.

"And then you go and get Joe Judge. You say, 'You know what, we're going to bring back Timmy tough nuts'. You know what Timmy tough nuts did when he went to New York? All he did was give great press conferences because Daniel Jones got worse the whole time he was with him.

"And Bill Belichick, in that arrogance which he earned, said, 'I'm going to put Joe Judge in charge of the maturation process of my young quarterback, Mac Jones'. I'm not mad at Mac Jones for being upset last night. [What] Mac Jones said was right. The quit game wasn't working. Nothing is going to work for this offense because of Bill Belichick."

The New England Patriots are dead last in the AFC East

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Following last night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots are now dead last in their division after Week 13.

New England dropped to 6-6 on the season, and are now at .500, while Buffalo snuck into first place by half-a-game over the Miami Dolphins.

Every single team in the AFC East has a .500 record or better, and each team is in the playoff hunt. All four teams could make the playoffs as the format was changed a few seasons ago, which allows three wildcard teams from each conference.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN First Take, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes