"Heartbroken for innocent lives lost": Tom Brady's family sends prayers in wake of Israel-Palestine conflict

Tom Brady has joined the long line of athletes and sporting institutions to put out a statement as conflict escalates between Israel and Palestine. Per the Palestinian health ministry, Gaza's death toll has eclipsed 1,300, while the toll in Israel stands at 1,200, per The Guardian.

In a statement posted on both Instagram and X, Brady wrote:

"There should be no gray area about condeming Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens. No human deserves this."

Brady added that he's heartbroken for all the innocent lives lost in Gaza and Israel over the course of the week.

He stated:

"It's horrifying to watch this violence continue to unfold with no indication of stopping. My family and I will continue to pray for the families that find themselves in the middle of this tragedy."

Tom Brady has a history of standing up to anti-Semitism

The seven-time Super Bowl champion spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, lifting six Lombardi Trophies with the franchise. The Patriots, of course, are owned by Robert Kraft, a man of Jewish faith.

Kraft is also at the helm of the "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" campaign, which he launched in March 2023. The symbol of the campaign is a blue square pin, aimed at representing the Jewish population in the United States.

At the launch of the campaign, the 81-year-old billionaire told the Associated Press:

“This little blue square represents the Jewish population in the United States – 2.4%, but we’re the victims of 55% of the hate crimes in this country.”

Tom Brady soon joined the campaign, sharing videos in solidarity with the initiative. Rapper Meek Mill has also been a fervent supporter of Kraft's $25 million campaign.

Tom Brady could soon emulate Robert Kraft in the NFL

While he has not officially been anointed as an owner in the league, Tom Brady has purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The exact details of his piece of the franchise haven't been made public, though it will be considerably lower than 50% since he's a minority owner at present. The NFL legend also has a similar stake in Mark Davis' WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, and another stake in the UK's Birmingham City, a soccer club that most recently hired Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as its manager.