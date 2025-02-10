Heartbroken Travis Kelce makes feelings known on Chiefs' humiliating 40-22 Super Bowl loss to Eagles

Travis Kelce did not end the 2024 season the way he had wanted. He was hoping to help the Kansas City Chiefs clinch a historic hat trick, something that had never happened before in the history of the Super Bowl.

Instead, he could (mostly) only watch from the sidelines as his team was utterly annihilated 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, with his usually proficient partner Patrick Mahomes being sacked six times and intercepted twice (one returned for a touchdown by rookie nickelback Cooper DeJean).

After the game, the star tight end, who was held to just four catches and 39 yards, met reporters at the locker room, saying:

"Hats off to the Eagles, man. They got after us, all three phases... And then on top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense, dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call and executing. You don't lose like that without everything going so bad."

And in response to a question about what shocked him about the loss, Kelce responded, "That he that we haven't played that bad all year."

Despite the loss, Kelce still surpassed all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most receptions in Super Bowl history at 35.

Patrick Mahomes refuses to speculate on Travis Kelce's future

In the leadup to the Super Bowl, there had been speculation that Travis Kelce would be retiring. However, he refuted it during pressers, saying that he envisioned himself playing for at least another three years.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes weighed in, saying that he would let his teammate decide:

"He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moments. But it's if he wants to put in that grind, 'cause it's a grind to go out there, play 20 games and get to the Super Bowl."

He continued:

"He's done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but I know he's still got a love for the game. He'll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own. He knows he'll come back here with welcome arms. We love that guy, not only for the football player but the person that he is every single day."

Kelce will be entering the non-guaranteed final year of his contract in 2025. Should he be traded or cut or retire, he will account for $2,551,946 in dead money and $17,250,000 in cap savings.

