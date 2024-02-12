  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • HeGetsUs facing backlash from NFL fans over Jesus washing feet ad during Super Bowl 58: "Such a disgusting commercial"

HeGetsUs facing backlash from NFL fans over Jesus washing feet ad during Super Bowl 58: "Such a disgusting commercial"

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 12, 2024 01:51 GMT
HeGetsUs facing backlash from NFL fans over Jesus washing feet ad during Super Bowl 58
HeGetsUs facing backlash from NFL fans over Jesus washing feet ad during Super Bowl 58

A Super Bowl commercial provides an opportunity for a company to put forth its best pitch to potential customers. Advertisers try to come up with the most creative and viral moments to get fans talking about their products.

Many companies have managed to make some incredibly memorable advertisements, while some have fallen on their face. However, a small section of advertisers have been heavily criticized for going too far with their commercials. An advertisement that aired during Super Bowl 58 fell in that niche category.

An advertisement by HeGetsUs.com, a religious campaign funded by the Servant Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2000, ran a one-minute commercial that caught the ire of fans on social media.

The ad features a carousel of seemingly AI-generated images of people washing another person's feet. with Never Tear Us Apart by INXS playing in the background. The advertisement ends with a message reading:

"Jesus didn't teach hate. He washed feet."

Conservatives on social media were incensed by the advertisement and voiced their frustration. Here are some of the comments:

The company has posted the video on its website with the description reading:

"The night before he died, Jesus washed the feet of his friends and enemies. It was a totally unexpected act of service that symbolized so much more."

Their intended message did not hit home.

Quick Links

Edited by Param Nagda
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...