A Super Bowl commercial provides an opportunity for a company to put forth its best pitch to potential customers. Advertisers try to come up with the most creative and viral moments to get fans talking about their products.

Many companies have managed to make some incredibly memorable advertisements, while some have fallen on their face. However, a small section of advertisers have been heavily criticized for going too far with their commercials. An advertisement that aired during Super Bowl 58 fell in that niche category.

An advertisement by HeGetsUs.com, a religious campaign funded by the Servant Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2000, ran a one-minute commercial that caught the ire of fans on social media.

The ad features a carousel of seemingly AI-generated images of people washing another person's feet. with Never Tear Us Apart by INXS playing in the background. The advertisement ends with a message reading:

"Jesus didn't teach hate. He washed feet."

Conservatives on social media were incensed by the advertisement and voiced their frustration. Here are some of the comments:

The company has posted the video on its website with the description reading:

"The night before he died, Jesus washed the feet of his friends and enemies. It was a totally unexpected act of service that symbolized so much more."

Their intended message did not hit home.