"Heist of the Century" - NFL fans believe Zack Baun was "robbed" of DPOY after Pat Surtain II take home the award

On Thursday, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season at the 14th Annual NFL Honors Show held at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, the host of Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The 24-year-old became only the seventh cornerback to win the award and only the third after Hall of Famer Charles Woodson in 2009 and Stephon Gilmore in 2019 since the turn of the century.

Surtain was the frontrunner on the list of five nominees, which included, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, and pipped them to take home the prize.

While most fans were ecstatic that the game's premier cornerback was recognized for his efforts, some, especially Eagles fans, believe Baun should have won the prize.

"Zack Baun was robbed."

"Heist of the Century."

"Vic Fangio, Zack Baun and Quinyon Mitchell were all disrespected at tonight’s award show. But they’ll have their chance to have the last laugh in Super Bowl LIX." - Wrote @DiBonaNFL

"Zack Baun was robbed. S**t is a joke bc if he had the same exact stats but him name was Fred Warner it wouldn't have even been close" - Opined @domtusc02

"Best defender on the best defense and Zach Baun still can’t get DPOY. if his name was Fred Warner it would’ve been a clean sweep man CMON." - Remarked @dschook81

