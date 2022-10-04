“Hell, I'd be a great play caller if I got to coach that dude” – Rex Ryan downplays Andy Reid’s impact on Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs downed Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid put on yet another offensive masterclass during Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs offense was absolutely dominant in the 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL analyst Rex Ryan recently appeared on an episode of Get Up to give his take on the Chiefs' offensive performance. He commented on why he believes Andy Reid gets so much credit around the NFL for his elite play-calling abilities.

Here's what Rex Ryan had to say:

"To me it's hilarious when everybody's like, 'Man, what a great play call,' and all that. Hell, I'd be a great play-caller if I got to coach that dude. Dude, I would be. I'd be a freak. I'd be the man. Just give me the coach of the year."

Ryan believes the credit is much more due to Patrick Mahomes than it is to Andy Reid. He implied that Patrick Mahomes could make just about any coach look good, even using himself as an example as he's a defensive guru.

Rex Ryan points out another reason why the Chiefs were so dominant on Sunday Night Football, besides Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

Despite Rex Ryan's praise for Patrick Mahomes, he pointed out another impressive factor that contributed immensely to their victory.

Here's what Ryan noticed:

"The thing that amazed me, though, is Tampa Bay has had the number one run defense three years in a row, but they got whipped up front. I mean, almost 200 yards rushing. When's the last time you've seen an Andy Reid team have 37 rush attempts? That was impressive."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game to their opponents every season since Tom Brady joined the team. They were solid again during the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, allowing just 79.3 rushing yards per game during their first three games.

The Chiefs, who are much more of a passing team, found a ton of success in the rushing game against the Buccaneers defense. They totaled an impressive 189 rushing yards on Sunday night. This is twice as many as any other team has recorded against the Buccaneers during the 2022-23 NFL season so far.

Their run defense will certainly be a focus for Todd Bowles in preparation for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

