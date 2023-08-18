"Hell no": NFL analyst adamant Packers GM won't trade David Bakhtiari to facilitate OT's Aaron Rodgers reunion

Aaron Rodgers undoubtedly rubbed some people the wrong way when he ditched the Green Bay Packers in favor of the New York Jets. Most assume that fans took the brunt of the pain, but at least one NFL analyst has indicated that bad blood exists between Rodgers and his former general manager.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt explained that not only would the price for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari be increased as a result, but the trade would never take place on account of how the franchise wants to see Rodgers fail:

"You say that they would take the cap hit or whatever. No, I don't care if they [the Jets] would give $20 million to the Packers to take him off their hands. Hell no. ‘No, we're not doing that.’ Would you?"

Brett Favre's departure sets stage for Aaron Rodgers' debut season with Jets

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets Offseason Workout

Sure, Brett Favre ended up salvaging one more great season without the Green Bay Packers, but initially, he was sent to the armpit of the league in terms of wins. By making the move, the franchise was attempting to guarantee that getting rid of him wouldn't bite them later on.

As such, they put him in another conference and on arguably the most reliably challenged team on a perennial basis, throwing chains on him. While it worked in keeping the New York Jets from biting them, Favre still found a way to get back into the division following a nine-win year with the team.

Now, with the Green Bay Packers seemingly attempting the same precautions with Aaron Rodgers, Kyle Brandt explained that adding more ammunition to his fire would only increase the chances of the Packers hurting themselves.

As a reminder, those pointing at Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, or Nathaniel Hackett as precedents for a move to trade David Bakhtiari are incorrect. Lazard and Cobb were free-agent acquisitions. Hackett was also freely available after getting fired from the Denver Broncos following a disastrous season with Russell Wilson as his quarterback.

The Jets, of course, will want to prove that they were ready for letting Aaron Rodgers take over the quarterback duties for them by demolishing Tom Brady's former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams square off at 7:30 PM EST on Saturday. The game will be broadcast locally.

