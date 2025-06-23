“Hell yeah!”: Canada native $33,200,000 Panthers star eyes 2028 Flag Football Olympics dream

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is eager to represent his native Canada at the Olympics. Although the next edition of the Summer Olympics is still three years away, Hubbard expressed his desire to be part of the flag football game, which will debut in 2028.

David Newton of ESPN.com recently asked Hubbard if he would want to play for Canada at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Hell yeah!’’ Hubbard said. “I don’t know the process or anything, but I plan to still be in this league and thrive in 2028. So, if they want me to become a part of it, it would be an honor.’'

Hubbard, who signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension with the Panthers in November, was also asked if Canada could beat the US at the 2028 Olympics.

“You’re asking the wrong guy,’' Hubbard said. “I’m going to say we’re going to win no matter what.’'

Hubbard is one of the few NFL players who want to play in the flag football event at the Olympics. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is another who wants to represent the US at the historic event.

Meanwhile, many NFL stars, including Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford have openly said that they would prefer to skip the flag football tournament at the Olympics.

Chuba Hubbard could have played in Canada before joining the NFL

NFL: Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard entered the Canadian Football League (CFL) draft and the NFL draft in 2021 after spending four years at Oklahoma State.

The Panthers took him with the No. 126th pick, while the CFL's Calgary Stampeders took him with the No. 43 pick (fifth round). Hubbard chose to play for the Panthers rather than for a team in his home country.

Hubbard signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract with the Panthers in May 2021. Across four years with the Panthers, Hubbard has recorded 3,175 yards and 22 touchdowns on 755 carries while also adding 749 yards and two touchdowns on 121 receptions across 64 games.

