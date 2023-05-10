Henry Ruggs sentenced: Former Raiders WR set to know his fate after Judge accepts plea deal

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is expected to receive a sentence of 3-10 years starting this summer. As per TMZ, the judge accepted his plea deal, which included one felony count of DUI resulting in death and one misdemeanor conviction of vehicular manslaughter.

The prosecutors are set to drop other charges against Ruggs, and at a sentencing hearing on August 9, he will discover whether he will face three or ten years in prison.

Based on all the charges that were imposed against Ruggs because of that incident, he was set to face more than 50 years behind bars, but with this plea deal, he has the opportunity to face less jail time.

In 2021, he was involved in an automobile accident that claimed the lives of a woman and her dog. The former Las Vegas Raiders player was allegedly driving at 156 kilometers per hour while intoxicated. His life has been flipped upside down after appearing to have the world at his feet.

According to TMZ, Ruggs' attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, first agreed to the plea deal last week, they claimed it was "a fair resolution to this matter." Clark County District Attorney Steven B. Wolfson stated about the ruling on Wednesday that the outcome accomplished their three most important goals, which included:

Convict Henry Ruggs of the strictest charge allowed by Nevada law for drunk driving Send Henry Ruggs to prison Eliminate his ability to appeal his conviction and prison sentence."

Henry Ruggs spoiled everything in the blink of a moment

Former Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Ordered to Appear In Court Following Fatal DUI Crash

Ruggs was destined to become a top player in the NFL, and having come from Alabama, he was on the right track toward success. However, his bad decision-making ended up costing him his career and he took the life of an innocent woman and her dog.

It is quite improbable that Ruggs will ever return to the NFL, and if he does, there will undoubtedly be a lot of blowback. However, with this plea deal, he has the potential to become a better person and demonstrate to the world that he made the best of a second chance.

