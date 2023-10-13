Henry Winkler's granddaughter turns into world's "biggest fan of Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team"

Award-winning actor Henry Winkler has shared his love of the Kansas City Chiefs in the past, and his granddaughter is also apparently a fan of the team now. The well-known "Happy Days" actor shared a photo of his granddaughter on social media, wearing a red sweatshirt with the Chiefs logo alongside the words:

"World's biggest fan of Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team."

Winkler tagged Travis Kelce in the post, which had over 22,000 likes as of Friday morning. The actor is certainly happy to have another Chiefs fan in his family, whether it's because she's a Swiftie or not. He posted the photo just hours before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

The shirt choice was well-timed as Taylor Swift was once again in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer was seen in a suite at the stadium, sitting next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna.

Henry Winkler met Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2022

During the 2022 NFL season, it was revealed that Henry Winkler was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. A video of him meeting quarterback Patrick Mahomes went viral.

The moment took place on the field before the quarterback led his team to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Mahomes walked up to Winker on the sidelines before the game. While the actor expressed his admiration for the quarterback, Mahomes handed him a signed Kansas City Chiefs jersey. It was customized and said "Winkler" on the back. Mahomes thanked him for being a fan and attending the game.

Once Winkler's love for the team was made public, the Chiefs had him narrate a playoff hype video. The video showed fans sticking to their pre-game rituals and superstitions.

The video was released ahead of the Chiefs matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round. The Chiefs then went on to win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

If the Chiefs' regular season success continues, perhaps another playoff hype video with Henry Winkler will be in the works.