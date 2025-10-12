  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Here comes another fashion show” "Looking nervous": NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives for Chiefs vs. Lions Week 6 clash

“Here comes another fashion show” "Looking nervous": NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives for Chiefs vs. Lions Week 6 clash

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:39 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to return to winning ways on Sunday as they welcome the Detroit Lions to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas. The team enters the game with a 2-3 record after suffering a narrow 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week

Ad

The Lions have won four straight games after their loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. They undoubtedly pose a great threat to the Chiefs, who have failed to live up to the expectations this season. This makes the game one that many have their eyes on.

Patrick Mahomes' arrival at the Arrowhead Stadium was shared on the official NFL account on X ahead of the game on Sunday. The quarterback, known for his classy pregame appearance, was seen in a black outfit with white underwear and his trademark dark glasses.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As usual, his dressing immediately generated a lot of attention, with many offering different opinions. While some fans rain praises, the current form of the Chiefs, however, has made his classy appearance a banter for others ahead of the high-stakes game. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Patrick Mahomes believes they have to match the Lions’ intensity

The Detroit Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL in recent years. This makes the Week 6 game a big test for the struggling Kansas City Chiefs. In his press conference on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes believes they need to match the Lions’ intensity in every phase of the game.

Ad
“It's extremely important," Mahomes said. "There's no way around it. This is a really good football team that we're gonna play. They play extremely hard and they have a mentality. They're gonna come in and win a football game. And so we have to match that intensity.
“We have to match that mentality and then know that it's gonna take our best football, everybody, offense, defense and special teams. And we gotta go out there and prove it on Sunday. So we gotta start off with a great week of practice and then come in with the mentality. We're gonna find a way, no matter how it looks, that we're gonna find a way to get a win.”

The last meeting between the two teams came in the season opener in 2023, where the Lions staged a 21-20 upset against the Chiefs in Kansas City. A huge responsibility rests on Patrick Mahomes and his team to avoid a repeat of such a defeat this time.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications