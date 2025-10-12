“Here comes another fashion show” "Looking nervous": NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives for Chiefs vs. Lions Week 6 clash

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to return to winning ways on Sunday as they welcome the Detroit Lions to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas. The team enters the game with a 2-3 record after suffering a narrow 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekThe Lions have won four straight games after their loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. They undoubtedly pose a great threat to the Chiefs, who have failed to live up to the expectations this season. This makes the game one that many have their eyes on.Patrick Mahomes' arrival at the Arrowhead Stadium was shared on the official NFL account on X ahead of the game on Sunday. The quarterback, known for his classy pregame appearance, was seen in a black outfit with white underwear and his trademark dark glasses.As usual, his dressing immediately generated a lot of attention, with many offering different opinions. While some fans rain praises, the current form of the Chiefs, however, has made his classy appearance a banter for others ahead of the high-stakes game. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:Nick @nicker20111LINK@NFL @PatrickMahomes @NFLPlus Here comes another fashion show...Punk @SpoobyDaPunkXLINK@NFL @PatrickMahomes @NFLPlus Mahomes looking nervousDoc 🥕 @DeSciJeremyLINK@NFL @PatrickMahomes @NFLPlus Mahomes about to cook 'em upDC @DC_x18LINK@NFL @PatrickMahomes @NFLPlus WASHEDFive @FiveChatXLINK@NFL @PatrickMahomes @NFLPlus boss walkingGhostOf.SOL @GhostOfSolamiLINK@NFL @PatrickMahomes @NFLPlus lets get it!DC @DC_x18LINK@NFL @PatrickMahomes @NFLPlus WASHEDPatrick Mahomes believes they have to match the Lions’ intensityThe Detroit Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL in recent years. This makes the Week 6 game a big test for the struggling Kansas City Chiefs. In his press conference on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes believes they need to match the Lions’ intensity in every phase of the game.“It's extremely important,&quot; Mahomes said. &quot;There's no way around it. This is a really good football team that we're gonna play. They play extremely hard and they have a mentality. They're gonna come in and win a football game. And so we have to match that intensity.“We have to match that mentality and then know that it's gonna take our best football, everybody, offense, defense and special teams. And we gotta go out there and prove it on Sunday. So we gotta start off with a great week of practice and then come in with the mentality. We're gonna find a way, no matter how it looks, that we're gonna find a way to get a win.”The last meeting between the two teams came in the season opener in 2023, where the Lions staged a 21-20 upset against the Chiefs in Kansas City. A huge responsibility rests on Patrick Mahomes and his team to avoid a repeat of such a defeat this time.