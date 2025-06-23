  • home icon
  "Here comes the divorce papers", "GET THE PRENUP" - NFL fans throw shade at Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee as rookie signs $46,650,000 Jaguars deal

“Here comes the divorce papers”, “GET THE PRENUP” - NFL fans throw shade at Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee as rookie signs $46,650,000 Jaguars deal

By Andre Castillo
Published Jun 23, 2025 00:18 GMT
Fans insult Leanna Lenee after her husband Travis Hunter signs with Jaguars
Fans insult Leanna Lenee after her husband Travis Hunter signs with Jaguars - Getty/CMS

Travis Hunter is officially a full-fledged NFL player. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they had signed the second pick of the 2025 draft to a four-year contract worth approximately $46.65 million.

While such a historic signing would normally be cause for celebration, fans mocked he WR/CB's marriage to Leanna Lenee:

More of it can be seen below:

"His future ex wife likes this deal," one "salivated".
"His soon to be baby mama salivating," one wondered.
"Signed his wife* there you go," another corrected.
"$23 million for him, $23 million for 'wifey'," another calculated.

The deal includes a $30.5-million bonus the franchise has paid upfront - the first time it has happened with a non-quarterback who was not selected first. Hunter shared his excitement with Jaguars radio announcer Brian Sexton:

"It's a blessing... Now let me go ahead and be myself, and let me do what I do."

With this development, only two 2025 draft picks remain unsigned: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart and Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron.

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead gushes at Travis Hunter's two-way potential

The Jaguars had an nteresting way of announcing Travis Hunter's signing - by doing it twice on their X account. First, it was as a wide receiver, then as a cornerback.

That speaks to his potential as the NFL's latest full-fledged two-way player - one that Arik Armstead raved about on FS1's "First Things First" on Friday (discussion begins at 03:10 in the video below):

"You look at him; he's smooth, he's very elastic, everything just comes natural to him."

He continued:

"When you look at playing both sides of the football, his schedule is crazy. Two days, he is on offense, and then he pops up in our defensive meetings... First day (of drills), he's playing defense, makes a crazy interception, and then goes on offense scoring touchdowns. So, I'm really excited to have him as a teammate."
youtube-cover

Hunter and the Jaguars begin the 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
