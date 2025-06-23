“Here comes the divorce papers”, “GET THE PRENUP” - NFL fans throw shade at Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee as rookie signs $46,650,000 Jaguars deal

Travis Hunter is officially a full-fledged NFL player. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they had signed the second pick of the 2025 draft to a four-year contract worth approximately $46.65 million.

While such a historic signing would normally be cause for celebration, fans mocked he WR/CB's marriage to Leanna Lenee:

SteelCityReece @Steelcityreece LINK Here comes the divorce papers

Crypto Albo @CryptoAlbo8 LINK GET THE PRENUP

More of it can be seen below:

"His future ex wife likes this deal," one "salivated".

"His soon to be baby mama salivating," one wondered.

"Signed his wife* there you go," another corrected.

"$23 million for him, $23 million for 'wifey'," another calculated.

The deal includes a $30.5-million bonus the franchise has paid upfront - the first time it has happened with a non-quarterback who was not selected first. Hunter shared his excitement with Jaguars radio announcer Brian Sexton:

"It's a blessing... Now let me go ahead and be myself, and let me do what I do."

With this development, only two 2025 draft picks remain unsigned: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart and Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron.

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead gushes at Travis Hunter's two-way potential

The Jaguars had an nteresting way of announcing Travis Hunter's signing - by doing it twice on their X account. First, it was as a wide receiver, then as a cornerback.

That speaks to his potential as the NFL's latest full-fledged two-way player - one that Arik Armstead raved about on FS1's "First Things First" on Friday (discussion begins at 03:10 in the video below):

"You look at him; he's smooth, he's very elastic, everything just comes natural to him."

He continued:

"When you look at playing both sides of the football, his schedule is crazy. Two days, he is on offense, and then he pops up in our defensive meetings... First day (of drills), he's playing defense, makes a crazy interception, and then goes on offense scoring touchdowns. So, I'm really excited to have him as a teammate."

Hunter and the Jaguars begin the 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.

