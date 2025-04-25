"HERE COMES JIM HARBAUGH" - Skip Bayless warns Andy Reid after Chargers draft Omarion Hampton

The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising pick in the first round of the 2025 draft. They passed on wide receivers to select running back Omarion Hampton from North Carolina, continuing Jim Harbaugh's roster building through the trenches.
Hampton wasn't considered a likely pick to be made by the Chargers, as he was expected to be selected by the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles' AFC West rivals, two picks before. Jim Harbaugh's team also had other pressing needs, with wide receiver as a projected addition.
Following the announcement of Hampton's pick, sports analyst Skip Bayless expressed his views about the new addition for Los Angeles. Bayless compared Hampton's impact with Ashton Jeanty's and issued a warning for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid:
"GREAT PICK FOR THE CHARGERS -- OMARION HAMPTON. VERY CLOSE TO JEANTY IN IMPACT. HERE COMES JIM HARBAUGH, ANDY REID."
Reid and the Chiefs have won the AFC West every year since the 2016 season, winning three Super Bowls and appearing in two more. In 2024, the Chargers made their first playoff appearance since 2022, losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.
How many running backs were drafted in the first round?
Apart from Hampton, another running back whose name was called on Thursday was Ashton Jeanty, from Boise State. He was the sixth overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was expected that TreVeyon Henderson, from Ohio State, could also sneak into the first round, but the rumors proved to be incorrect.
What are the picks left for the Los Angeles Chargers?
Jim Harbaugh's team has nine picks remaining in the 2025 draft:
- Round 2, pick 55
- Round 3, pick 86
- Round 4, pick 125
- Round 5, pick 158
- Round 6, pick 181 (from the New England Patriots)
- Round 6, pick 199
- Round 6, pick 209 (compensatory pick)
- Round 6, pick 214 (compensatory pick)
- Round 7, pick 256
The 2024 draft was quite successful for the franchise, who found three good starters - Joe Alt, Ladd McConkey and Tarheeb Still. Harbaugh will hope to bolster his team even more, especially if they can find more starters in the late rounds of the draft.
