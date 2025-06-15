Here's how NFL stars' partners Brittany Mahomes, Sarah Jane Ramos, Marissa Lawrence, Katya Kuropas celebrated Father’s Day

Father’s Day 2025 is here, and the wives and fiancées of NFL stars are showing love to the dads in their lives. Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared a sweet family photo with Patrick, their kids Sterling, Bronze and baby Golden Raye. She wrote:

Ad

"Happy Father’s Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal, most fun dad ever! You show our kids love every single day. We love you 🤍"

Patrick replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Love y’all! ❤️”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Source: (Via Instagram/ @BrittanyLynne)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, also posted a picture of Dak with their two daughters. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Daddy and his girls 💞 I don’t know how we got so lucky. I’m forever grateful 🙏 Happy Father’s Day my love!"

Ad

Seeing this, Dak gave a series of responses:

"Thank you My LOVE!! Words don’t do Justice."

"Thank you Hot Mama 🔥 I love you!!!"

"I love you Girls so much!"

Source: (Via Instagram/ @SarahJane)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, shared a video from the day their daughter was born, along with a picture of baby Shae sitting in Trevor’s lap. Marissa wrote:

Ad

"I always knew you’d be an amazing dad. You’re kind, patient, loving, and strong. Shae is so lucky to have you. Thank you for all you do. We love you so much 🤍"

Ad

JJ McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of them with their dog and wrote:

"To the best dog dad + soon-to-be dad. We love you."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Katyakuropas)

McCarthy is about to become a first-time dad.

Ad

Ad

The Minnesota Vikings QB and Katya announced in May 2025 that they’re expecting a baby boy this September.

Jordan Poyer's wife labels NFL Safety "stud" on Father's Day

On Instagram, Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, shared a shirtless photo of the NFL star, showing off his tattoos. She wrote in the caption:

“Lol, Happy Father’s Day stud, getting better with age.”

Ad

Source: (Via Instagram/ @RachelBush)

In another Instagram Story, she posted a collage of Jordan with their daughter and joked in a follow-up share how moms carry babies for 9 months, but they come out looking just like their dads.

Cheers to the NFL dads who balance their careers and fatherhood with equal poise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.