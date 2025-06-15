Here's how NFL stars' partners Brittany Mahomes, Sarah Jane Ramos, Marissa Lawrence, Katya Kuropas celebrated Father’s Day

Father’s Day 2025 is here, and the wives and fiancées of NFL stars are showing love to the dads in their lives. Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared a sweet family photo with Patrick, their kids Sterling, Bronze and baby Golden Raye. She wrote:
"Happy Father’s Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal, most fun dad ever! You show our kids love every single day. We love you 🤍"
Patrick replied:
“Love y’all! ❤️”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, also posted a picture of Dak with their two daughters. She wrote:
"Daddy and his girls 💞 I don’t know how we got so lucky. I’m forever grateful 🙏 Happy Father’s Day my love!"
Seeing this, Dak gave a series of responses:
"Thank you My LOVE!! Words don’t do Justice."
"Thank you Hot Mama 🔥 I love you!!!"
"I love you Girls so much!"
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, shared a video from the day their daughter was born, along with a picture of baby Shae sitting in Trevor’s lap. Marissa wrote:
"I always knew you’d be an amazing dad. You’re kind, patient, loving, and strong. Shae is so lucky to have you. Thank you for all you do. We love you so much 🤍"
JJ McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of them with their dog and wrote:
"To the best dog dad + soon-to-be dad. We love you."
McCarthy is about to become a first-time dad.
The Minnesota Vikings QB and Katya announced in May 2025 that they’re expecting a baby boy this September.
Jordan Poyer's wife labels NFL Safety "stud" on Father's Day
On Instagram, Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, shared a shirtless photo of the NFL star, showing off his tattoos. She wrote in the caption:
“Lol, Happy Father’s Day stud, getting better with age.”
In another Instagram Story, she posted a collage of Jordan with their daughter and joked in a follow-up share how moms carry babies for 9 months, but they come out looking just like their dads.
Cheers to the NFL dads who balance their careers and fatherhood with equal poise.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.