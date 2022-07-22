Highest-paid QBs in NFL: Kyler Murray joins Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen on the league's top earners list

Kyler Murray officially got the bag. In news that broke today, the Cardinals finally signed their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal. The 24-year-old became one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL with his new deal.

The former Oklahoma standout pocketed a five-year, $230.5m deal that includes $105m guaranteed. See below the breakdown of Murray's new deal.

• $105 million fully guaranteed.

• $161.7 million injury guarantee.

• $29.035 million signing bonus.

• $30 million in '22.

• $39 million in '23.

• $38.85 million in '24.

Total = $265.69 million over 7 years.

With the 24-year-old now tied to the Cardinals for the next six years, the amount of money that is being offered to the league's quarterbacks is extremely high. While Murray's new extension comes just short of Deshaun Watson's $230m fully guaranteed deal, it still has him on the end of one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

With his new deal, Murray moves to second on the highest-paid list as he nets $46.1m per season. Aaron Rodgers tops the list with his new three-year, $150m gives the Packers star a $50.3m per year salary.

Others inside the top five include Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ($46 million), Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ($45 million) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ($43 million) per season, per overthecap.com.

All of the players mentioned above are serious quarterbacks in the NFL and some would argue are the best five players, period. The quarterback market was reset thanks to the Browns' huge signing of Deshaun Watson in a $230m fully guaranteed deal. The next line of quarterbacks who are set to be paid will have a handsome payday.

The likes of Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are all now expected to have deals that surpass just about every quarterback on that top-five list. The figures being thrown around are eye-opening.

Murray deserves his big payday



Entering his fourth season in the NFL, the 24-year-old is one of the brightest prospects. While some have noted his failures in the regular season, we have seen enough of his talent to suggest that he is more than worthy of his huge extension.

Of his 14 games last season, Murray threw for 3,787 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and just ten interceptions. He also ran for 423 yards and five touchdowns as well.

He is a nightmare to try and defend, being one of the few quarterbacks who can beat you with his arm talent and can just as easily burn defense's with his running ability. His talent makes him a true duel-threat quarterback, similar to Lamar Jackson.

With his new deal comes more pressure but it is something that many think the 24-year-old can do.

It starts in 2022 by leading the Cardinals on a Super Bowl run.

