  • "Him love his daddddyyy": Odell Beckham Jr receives heartfelt message from ex-gf, Lauren Wood, for Father's Day

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 17, 2025 10:30 GMT
Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr (Image Source: Getty)

Odell Beckham Jr received a heartfelt message from his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Wood, as the NFL star shared a post on Father’s Day. Beckham shares a strong bond with his son Zydn, whom he welcomed with Wood. Although the couple parted ways in 2023, they co-parent their son.

On Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr celebrated Father’s Day and shared a few pictures with his son on Instagram. He also gave a shoutout to all dads, calling it the "best job in the world".

"Shoutout to all the men who be on their stand up dad Shxt!!! Happpy Father’s Day my g’ss … best job in the world !!!! 🖤🫶🏾"
His baby momma replied:

"Him love his daddddyyy! Happy Father’s Day!"
Odell Beckham Jr receives heartfelt message from ex-gf Lauren Wood for Father&#039;s Day/@obj
Odell Beckham Jr receives heartfelt message from ex-gf Lauren Wood for Father's Day/@obj

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr went public with their relationship in 2019. She was an avid supporter of Beckham during his games and also accompanied him on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020.

After dating for two years, the couple announced their pregnancy in 2021, and in February 2022 were blessed with a baby boy. However, just a year later, they parted ways.

Odell Beckham Jr pens down heartfelt message for his son

On May 17, Beckham shared a few pictures with his son and penned down an emotional message on Instagram:

"Where I’m at in my life..Hmmm🤔…I’m really doin what makes my SOUL happy. We all got different paths but on the same journey, n that’s to find true happiness in this lifetime whatever that may be for u. Fxckk the bullshxt and everythin else in between …Love on the ones who love u while we still here …🖤The Code"

Beckham posted the snaps of having fun with his son, including a couple of pictures of him watching a soccer game with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Little Zydn was seen wearing Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey.

This offseason, the former Giants WR took his son for a vacation in the snow and tried some adventurous activities like snowboarding with him.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Know More

Edited by Bhargav
